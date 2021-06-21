WTI crude oil looks towards fresh multi year highs

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
June 21, 2021 11:58 AM
3 views
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

After hitting a two and a half year high last week, WTI crude oil is advancing on Monday extending gains fora fifth consecutive week. Oil prices have jumped just shy of 14% since mid-May. .

Oil prices have been on a tear across the past month. Successful vaccination programmes have meant that covid cases are falling and pandemic restrictions easing brightening the fuel demand outlook.  Not even a hawkish Fed, boosting the US Dollar has managed to knock oil off its bullish run

Rising fuel demand 

As economies reopen, demand expectations are surging. Demand is expected to outstrip supply. Traffic data shows that traffic levels in US and European cities is returning to pre-covid levels. A strong US summer driving season is expected to boost fuel demand further. The EIA just recently upwardly revised US demand from 1.39 million barrels a day to 1.49 million. 

The number of Americans flying has also hit a post pandemic high of 2.1 million as the traditionally busy 4th July national holiday nears. Europe and the US have also agreed to open a travel corridor increasing. 

Evidence of rising demand is being reflected in inventory data. The EIA crude stockpiles saw a bigger than expected draw of -7.5 million barrels. This was partly thanks to refineries ramping up operations at the fastest clip since the pandemic started and partly owing to rising exports suggesting that demand is on the rise globally. 

Iranian oil returning? 

The risk of Iranian oil flooding the market has also eased slightly following the Iranian presidential elections. The election of a hardline judge Ebrahim Raisi, who is already under US sanctions could delay talks to revive the 2015 nuclear deal.  

Iran boasts the fourth largest oil reserves in the world, the removal of US sanctions would allow it to resume exporting oil. 

Even with Iranian oil potentially returning to the market at some point, OPEC+ production cuts are still in place. The EIA recommended that the oil producers group eased output cuts to meet supply demands. 

Stronger US Dollar 

Traders could keep an eye on the US Dollar after the Fed’s hawkish shift last week. The strengthening US Dollar briefly pulled on the price of oil in the previous week. More hawkish Fed speak could boost the greenback making oil more expensive for holders of other currencies. 

Bullish forecasts 

Goldman Sachs have said that they see oil reaching $100 a barrel whilst Bank of America are even more bullish seeing oil hit $100 per barrel by next year. 

Learn more about trading oil here.

The complete guide to trading oil markets

Where next for WTI crude oil? 

WTI crude oil trades just shy of its recent two and a half year high of 72.79 hit last week. It trades above its 50 & 100 dma and its ascending trend line dating back to early November. 

The RSI is supportive of further gains whilst it remains out of overbought territory. 

Resistance can be seen at 72.79 the previous high, followed by 73.50. I to would take a move below 70.00 the psychological level and the ascending trendline support and Friday’s low to negate the near term uptrend. This could open the door to a deeper decline to 67.85. 

How to trade with FOREX.com

Follow these easy steps to start trading with FOREX.com today:

  1. Open a Forex.com account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade.

Related tags:

Sign up to our exclusive Q2 Market Outlook now


Form is Processing.

Latest market news

Nasdaq 100 analysis: Microsoft and Alphabet deliver earnings beat, Meta up next
Today 09:50 AM
Gold, DAX Forecast: Two Trade to Watch
Today 07:17 AM
FTSE 100 analysis: Rolls Royce shares pop on huge beat – Top UK stocks
Today 07:15 AM
AUD/USD falls as soft CPI prompts renewed hopes of an RBA pause
Today 02:52 AM
USD/JPY drifts to support ahead of FOMC: Asian Open – 26th July 2023
Yesterday 11:00 PM
Pre-FOMC Price Action: USD, EUR/USD, USD/JPY, Gold
Yesterday 07:21 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar

The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.