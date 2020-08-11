ZEW surveys are expected

Later this morning,survey results of August will be released for Germany with current situation expected at -69.5 and expectations anticipated at 55.6. ZEW economic sentiment for Europe is expected at 62.0.

From a technical point of view, on a daily chart, EUR/USD remains on the upside and is supported by its rising 50-period moving average (in blue). Readers may therefore consider the potential for further rise above support at 1.1490. The nearest threshold would be set at horizontal resistance at 1.2000 and a second one would be set at previous overlap at 1.2150 in extension.



Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital





