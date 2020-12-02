EU indices consolidate | TA focus on AB InBev
Philippe Delabarre, Theo Ramos December 2, 2020 8:23 AM
European stocks report | Wizz Air | Volkswagen | Allianz | Roche...
INDICES
Yesterday, European stocks were broadly higher. The Stoxx Europe 50 climbed 0.9%, Germany's DAX advanced 0.7%, France's CAC 40 rose 1.1%, and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 jumped 1.9%.
EUROPE ADVANCE/DECLINE
64% of STOXX 600 constituents traded higher yesterday.
71% of the shares trade above their 20D MA vs 70% Monday (below the 20D moving average).
85% of the shares trade above their 200D MA vs 84% Monday (above the 20D moving average).
The Euro Stoxx 50 Volatility index eased 1.61pt to 21.3, a new 52w high.
SECTORS vs STOXX 600
3mths relative high: Travel & Leisure, Basic Resource
3mths relative low: none
Europe Best 3 sectors
technology, utilities, energy
Europe worst 3 sectors
real estate, insurance, personal & household goods
INTEREST RATE
The 10yr Bund yield rose 2bps to -0.57% (below its 20D MA). The 2yr-10yr yield spread fell 2bps to -19bps (below its 20D MA).
ECONOMIC DATA
GE 08:00: Oct Retail Sales MoM, exp.: -2.2%
GE 08:00: Oct Retail Sales YoY, exp.: 6.5%
EC 09:00: ECB Non-Monetary Policy Meeting
UK 10:30: BoE FPC Meeting
EC 11:00: Oct Unemployment Rate, exp.: 8.3%
EC 11:00: Oct PPI MoM, exp.: 0.3%
EC 11:00: Oct PPI YoY, exp.: -2.4%
GE 11:40: 5-Year Bobl auction, exp.: -0.85%
EC 15:00: ECB Lane speech
MORNING TRADING
In Asian trading hours, EUR/USD held gains at 1.2072 while GBP/USD eased to 1.3415. USD/JPY edged up to 104.42. AUD/USD slipped to 0.7373. Earlier today, official data showed that Australia's 3Q GDP fell 3.8% on year (-4.4% expected).
Spot gold retreated to $1,809 an ounce.
#UK - IRELAND#
Wizz Air, a low-cost airline, reported that passenger number declined 84.7% on year to 456,487 in November and the load factor dropped 24.5 percentage points to 68.2%.
Royal Dutch Shell, a giant oil producer, was upgraded to "overweight" from "neutral" at JPMorgan.
#GERMANY#
Volkswagen's, an automobile group, supervisory board will continue to meet in the coming days to discuss about CEO Herbert Diess's term and selections for top management posts, reported Bloomberg citing people familiar with the matter.
Allianz, a financial services group, has agreed to acquire Australian bank Westpac's general insurance business for 725 million Australian dollars, according to a statement from Westpac.
Hannover Re, a reinsurance group, was upgraded to "overweight" from "equalweight" at Morgan Stanley.
#FRANCE#
Total, a French oil giant, was downgraded to "neutral" from "overweight" at JPMorgan.
#SPAIN#
Repsol, a fossil fuel company, was downgraded to "underweight" from "neutral" at JPMorgan.
#BENELUX#
AB InBev, a multinational drink and brewing company, was downgraded to "neutral" from "buy" at Citigroup.
Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital
#SWITZERLAND#
Roche, a multinational healthcare company, announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of advanced or metastatic RET-mutant and RET fusion-positive thyroid cancers.
EX-DIVIDEND
Hexagon: E0.62, Linde Plc (LIN): $0.963
Disclaimer: The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.
Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.