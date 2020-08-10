US Futures flat - Watch SPG, AAPL, TWTR, BRK-A, FDX, PINS
Jean-Christophe Rolland, Theo Ramos August 10, 2020 1:16 PM
The S&P 500 Futures remain flat after they closed mixed on Friday despite a better-than-expected jobs report
Later today, the U.S. Labor Department will report JOLTS job openings for June (5.3 million expected).
European indices are reversing down after a positive opening. The eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence Index for August was released at -13.4 (vs -16.0 expected). The Bank of France posted Business Industry Sentiment Indicator for July at 99 (vs 92 expected).
Asian indices closed in the red except the Australian ASX. This morning, official data showed that China's CPI grew 2.7% on year in July (+2.6% expected), while PPI dropped 2.4% (-2.5% expected). Japan market was closed for Mountain Day.
WTI Crude Oil futures are rebounding. The total number of oils rigs operating in the U.S. on August 7 fell to a 15-year low at 176 from 180 a week ago, while rigs in Canada increased to 47 from 45, according to Baker Hughes.
Gold consolidates as the US dollar maintains its gains following strong US jobs data.
Gold fell 4.18 dollars (-0.21%) to 2031.37 dollars while the dollar index rose 0.14pt to 93.576.
U.S. Equity Snapshot
Simon Property (SPG), a malls owner, and Amazon.com (AMZN), the e-commerce giant, might be in talks to turn retail space into fulfillment centers, according to Dow Jones.
Source: TradingView, Gain Capital
Apple's (AAPL), the tech giant, price target was raised to 515 dollars from 475 dollars at Wedbush.
Twitter (TWTR), a microblogging and social networking service provider, has held preliminary talks with TikTok regarding a potential combination, reported Dow Jones.
Berkshire Hathaway (BRK-A), a multinational conglomerate, gained some ground in extended trading after having posted quarterly EPS and revenue that beat estimates.
Fedex (FDX), the package delivery service company, was upgraded to "outperform" from "market perform" at Bernstein.
Pinterest (PINS), social media network, was upgraded to "overweight" from "equal weight" at Morgan Stanley.
Canopy Growth (CGC), the cannabis company, is surging before hours after posting first quarter adjusted Ebitda loss up 0.2% to 92.2 million dollars, narrower than estimated. Sales were up 22% to 110 million dollars, beating expectations.
Disclaimer: The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.
Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex and commodity futures, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to Forex.com or GAIN Capital refer to GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.