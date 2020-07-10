US Futures red, watch NFLX, AMZN, NVDA, BYND
Jean-Christophe Rolland, Theo Ramos July 10, 2020 1:30 PM
The S&P 500 Futures are drawing a consolidation following Thursday mixed closed.
The S&P 500 Futures are drawing a consolidation following Thursday mixed closed with indices closing lower except the Nasdaq 100 Index (+87 points or 0.82% to 10754) marking another record close.
Today, the U.S. Labor Department June Producer Price Index will be unveiled.
European indices are gaining some ground, rising around 0.5% on average without any major economic data release.
Asian indices ended significantly lower and even the China Mainland CSI 300 declined 1.81% ending an 8-day rally. Also, Hong Kong HSI dropped 1.84%, Australian ASX 200 lost 1.06% and the Japanese Nikkei eased 0.61%. China's Consumer Price Index grew 2.5% on year in June (as expected) while Producer Price Index (PPI) dropped 3.0% (-3.2% expected). Japan's PPI dropped 1.6% on year in June (-2.0% expected).
WTI Crude Oil futures are extending, Thursday retracement as caution grew about continued momentum of the economic recovery. India's oil products consumption fell 8% on year to 16.3M tons in June, according to the government. The EIA wrote: "the worst of the demand destruction was in the first half of the year when demand fell by 10.75 million barrels per day (mb/d)" but added "the strong growth of new Covid-19 cases that has seen the re-imposition of lockdowns in some regions, including North and Latin America, is casting a shadow over the outlook". Gold prices are trading around 1,810 dollars at their higher level since September 2011 on coronavirus fears while the US dollar remains weak on rallying equities.
Gold is set to post a fifth straight weekly gain on COVID-19 concerns.
Gold rose 5.35 dollars (+0.3%) to 1808.9 dollars.
The US Dollar consolidates after rebounding on Thursday on sliding equities.
The dollar index fell 0.03pt to 96.675.
US EQUITY SNAPSHOT
Netflix 's (NFLX), the video streaming service, price target was raised to 670 dollars from 540 dollars at Goldman Sachs.
Source: TradingVIEW, Gain Capital
Amazon's (AMZN), the e-commerce giant, price target was raised to 3,550 dollars from 2,700 dollars at Citi.
Nvidia's (NVDA), a leading designer of graphics processors, was raised to 500 dollars from 400 dollars at Rosenblatt.
Beyond Meat (BYND), a producer of plant-based meat substitutes, was rated "sell" in a new coverage at Citi, with a price target set at 123 dollars.
Disclaimer: The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.
Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex and commodity futures, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to Forex.com or GAIN Capital refer to GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.