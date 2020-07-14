US Futures: tentative rebound, Watch JPM, FAST, NFLX
Nicolas Suiffet, Theo Ramos July 14, 2020 12:59 PM
The S&P 500 Futures try to recover as they turned sharply lower in the final trading hour yesterday.
Later today, the U.S. Labor Department will release June CPI (+0.6% on year expected).
European indices are on the downside. The U.K. Office for National Statistics has reported May GDP at +1.8% (vs +5.0% on month expected), industrial production at +6.0% on month (as expected), manufacturing production at +8.4% (vs +8.0% on month expected) and trade balance at 4.3 billion pounds (vs 800 million pounds deficit expected). ZEW survey results of July were released for Germany at -80.9 for current situation vs -65.0 expected, investment confidence was published at 59.3 vs 60 expected. The German Federal Statistical Office has posted final readings of June CPI at +0.6% (vs +0.9% on year expected). The European Commission has reported May industrial production at +12.4% (vs +15.0% on month expected).
Asian indices all ended in the red. This morning, official data showed that China's June exports grew 4.3% on year in yuan terms (+3.5% expected) and imports rose 6.2% (-4.7% expected).
WTI Crude Oil futures remain on the downside after reports that major oil-producing countries may ease output curbs in view of improving demand.
Gold declined 2.58 dollars (-0.14%) to 1800.18 dollars.
U.K GDP disappointed at +1.8% on month in May, vs +5.5% expected. U.K. is on track for largest decline in annual GDP for 300 years.
GBP/USD fell 35pips to 1.252 the day's range was 1.2507 - 1.2563 compared to 1.2551 - 1.2666 the previous session.
U.S. Equity Snapshot
JPMorgan (JPM), the largest financial services and retail bank in the U.S, reported second quarter adjusted revenue up 14% from a year earlier to 33.82 billion dollars, above estimates. EPS for the second quarter is down to 1.38 dollar from 2.82 dollars a year earlier.
Fastenal (FAST), a construction supplies distributor, disclosed second quarter net sales up 10% from a year earlier to 1.51 billion dollars, above estimates. EPS for the second quarter is up to 0.42 dollar from 0.36 dollar a year earlier.
Netflix (NFLX), the video streaming service, was downgraded from Buy to Neutral at UBS.
