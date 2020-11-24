U.S Futures green - Watch TIF, BBY, A, MDT
Jean-Christophe Rolland, Theo Ramos November 24, 2020 12:40 PM
The S&P 500 Futures remain on the upside after they closed broadly higher yesterday
The S&P 500 Futures remain on the upside after they closed broadly higher yesterday. Once again, market sentiment was boosted by vaccine news. After market closed, Donald Trump authorized Joe Biden to access federal funding for the presidential transition.
Later today, the U.S., the Conference Board will release its Consumer Confidence Index for November (97.9 expected). The Federal Housing Finance Agency will post its house price index for September (+0.5% on month expected). SP Case Shiller will report its house price index for September (+0.6% on month expected).
European indices are strongly rebounding after late session consolidation move yesterday. The German Federal Statistical Office has posted final readings of 3Q GDP at +8.5% (vs +8.2% on quarter expected). Germany's IFO Business has released November Climate Index at 90.7 (vs 90.3 expected) and Expectations Index at 91.5 (vs 93.5 expected). France's INSEE has reported November indicators on business confidence at 79 (vs 84 expected) and manufacturing confidence at 92 (vs 91 expected).
Asian indices closed on the upside except the Chinese CSI.
WTI Crude Oil remains strongly bullish after an alleged Houthis attack on a Saudi Aramco facility.
U.S indices closed up on Monday, lifted by Energy (+7.09%), Automobiles & Components (+2.83%) and Banks (+2.5%) sectors.
Approximately 89% of stocks in the S&P 500 Index were trading above their 200-day moving average and 79% were trading above their 20-day moving average. The VIX Index dropped 1.01pt (-4.26%) to 22.69, while Gold fell $34.95 (-1.87%) to $1836.04, and WTI Crude Oil gained $0.45 (+1.06%) to $42.87 at the close.
On the U.S economic data front, Markit's US Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 56.7 on month in the November preliminary reading (53.0 expected), from 53.4 in the October final reading.
Gold slumps while riskier currencies gain on vaccine hopes and Joe Biden transition.
Gold fell 23.13 dollars (-1.26%) to 1814.74 dollars.
EUR/USD rose 31pips to 1.1872 and GBP/USD gained 25pips to 1.3346.
The dollar index declined 0.16pt to 92.342.
U.S. Equity Snapshot
Tiffany & Co (TIF), the jeweler, reported third quarter adjusted EPS up 73% to 1.11 dollar, above estimates. Net sales were down 0.6% to 1.01 billion dollars, beating expectations.
Best Buy (BBY), the consumer electronics retailer, released third quarter comparable sales up 23%, above estimates.
Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital
Agilent Technologies (A), an international life sciences and diagnostics company, lost ground postmarket after unveiling first quarter EPS forecast below estimates. Separately, the company posted fourth quarter earnings that beat expectations.
Medtronic (MDT), a developer and manufacturer of therapeutic medical devices, posted second quarter adjusted EPS down to 1.02 dollar from 1.31 dollar a year earlier, on sales down 0.8% to 7.65 billion dollars. Those figures beat estimates.
Disclaimer: The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.
Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex and commodity futures, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to Forex.com or GAIN Capital refer to GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.