US Futures gaining ground - Watch AMZN, AAPL, MRNA, SLB, BIIB, HAS
Jean-Christophe Rolland, Theo Ramos July 27, 2020 1:12 PM
The S&P 500 Futures are rebounding after they sank further on Friday
The S&P 500 Futures are rebounding after they sank further on Friday. Escalating tensions between the U.S. and China started to drag the feet of market bulls.
Later today, the U.S. Commerce Department will report Durable Goods Orders for June (preliminary readings). July Dallas Fed Manufacturing Index is also expected.
European indices are posting a rebound. Germany's IFO Business Climate Index at 90.5 (vs 89.3 expected) and Expectations Index at 97.0 (vs 93.4 expected) for July were released. The European Central Bank has reported M3 Money Supply growth in June at +9.2% (vs +9.3% on year expected).
Asian indices closed mixed as Beijing ordered the U.S. consulate in Chengdu city to close in retaliation against the U.S. which shut the Chinese consulate in Houston.
WTI Crude Oil futures are under pressure. The number of U.S. rigs dropped to 251 for the week ended 24 from 253, while the amount of rigs in Canada increased to 42 from 32, according to Baker Hughes.
Gold climbed to an all-time high while the US dollar index fell to a two-year low on US-China tensions and COVID-19 fears.
Gold rose 39.93 dollars (+2.1%) to 1941.95 dollars.
The dollar index fell 0.63pt to 93.805.
U.S. Equity Snapshot
Amazon.com's (AMZN), the e-commerce giant, price target was raised to 3,600 dollars from 2,800 dollars at Telsey, and to 3,600 dollars from 3,000 dollars at Wells Fargo. Separately, according to Reuters, the company plans to add 1,000 jobs in Ireland over two years, bringing total workforce in the country to 5,000.
Apple's (AAPL), the tech giant, price target was raised to 425 dollars from 365 dollars at JPMorgan.
Moderna (MRNA), the biotech, "announced that the Phase 3 study of its mRNA vaccine candidate (mRNA-1273) against COVID-19 has begun." The company expects to enroll 30,000 participants in the US.
Schlumberger (SLB), the world's largest supplier of oil and gas products and services, was upgraded to "buy" from "neutral" at Citigroup. Target price was raised to 26 dollars from 20 dollars.
Biogen (BIIB), a pharmaceutical company, was upgraded to "overweight" from "underweight" at Morgan Stanley.
Hasbro (HAS), the toy maker, is losing ground before hours after posting quarterly results that missed estimates.
Disclaimer: The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.
Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.