U.S Futures slightly up- Watch TSLA, DIS, CSCO
Jean-Christophe Rolland, Theo Ramos November 27, 2020 12:53 PM
The S&P 500 Futures are slightly on the upside after U.S. financial markets were closed for the Thanksgiving holiday yesterday
European indices opened on the upside before facing a consolidation as EU Ambassadors agreed to prepare diligently for all possible Brexit outcomes and called on EU Commission to present contingency measures for No Deal urgently. The European Commission has reported the Eurozone’s November Consumer Confidence Index at -17.6, vs -15.5 in October and Economic Confidence Index at 87.6 (vs 86.0 expected). In Germany, October Import Prices were released at +0.3%, vs +0.1% expected. France's INSEE has posted November CPI at +0.2% (vs +0.0% on month expected) and final readings of 3Q GDP at +18.7% (vs +18.2% on quarter expected).
Asian indices closed on the upside, except the Australian ASX. Official data showed that Japan's Tokyo CPI fell 0.7% on year in November (-0.5% expected).
WTI Crude Oil remains on the upside. OPEC committee projected that global oil supply will exceed demand by 200K b/d in 1Q, if OPEC+ proceed with its scheduled supply increase, reported Bloomberg citing source. OPEC+ will meet next week to decide whether the group will delay the increase of oil production in January.
Gold is still losing ground on vaccine optimism while the U.S dollar continues to consolidate on improving risk sentiment.
Gold fell 8.95 dollars (-0.49%) to 1806.85 dollars.
The dollar index fell 0.02pt to 91.978.
U.S. Equity Snapshot
Tesla (TSLA): the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened a probe into about 115,000 Tesla vehicles over front suspension safety issue.
Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital
Walt Disney (DIS), the entertainment and media giant, plans to layoff 32,000 employees by March, most of them in theme-parks, or about 4,000 more than job cuts amount announced in September.
Cisco Systems (CSCO), a leading global supplier of network hardware and software, was upgraded to "hold" from "sell" at Independent Research.
