Asia Morning: U.S. Dow Up for 7th Session
Ming Lam, George Lam August 11, 2020 1:58 AM
On Monday, U.S. stocks closed mixed again as tech stocks lagged behind...
On Monday, U.S. stocks closed mixed again as tech stocks lagged behind. The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 358 points (+1.30%) to 27791 posting a seven-session rally. The S&P 500 added 9 points (+0.27%) to 3360, while the Nasdaq 100 dropped 54 points (-0.49%) to 11085.
Dow Jones Industrial Average: Daily Chart
Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView
Automobiles & Components (+3.86%), Energy (+3.08%) and Consumer Durables & Apparel (+3.01%) sectors traded higher, while Software & Services (-1.42%), Media (-0.72%) and Pharmaceuticals, Biotechnology & Life Sciences (-0.5%) sectors were under pressure.
MGM Resorts International (MGM +13.77%), Wynn Resorts (WYNN +9.96%), Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL +10%), United Airlines (UAL +9.35%) and Fedex (FDX +8.96%) were top gainers.
European stocks were stable. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index climbed 0.30%, Germany's DAX 30 edged up 0.10%, France's CAC 40 gained 0.41% and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was up 0.31%.
The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield stepped up to 0.571% from 0.562% Friday.
Spot gold price was down for a second session falling $7.00 to $2,027 an ounce. Spot silver price jumped 2.8% to $29.12 an ounce, the highest close since March 2013.
U.S. WTI crude oil futures (September) charged 1.7% higher to $41.94 a barrel.
On the forex front, the ICE U.S. Dollar Index gained 0.2% on day to 93.61, up for a second straight session.
EUR/USD fell 0.4% to 1.1741. Later today, the German ZEW Current Situation Index for August will be released (-69.5 expected).
GBP/USD marked a day-low of 1.3020 before closing up 0.2% at 1.3074. Investors will focus on the U.K. jobless rate for the three months to June due later in the day (steady at 4.2% expected).
USD/JPY was little changed at 105.96.
Meanwhile, USD/CAD dropped 0.2% to 1.3357, as the Canadian dollar was lifted by a rebound in oil prices.
Other commodity-linked currencies were broadly lower against the greenback. AUD/USD slipped 0.1% to 0.7150 and NZD/USD was down 0.2% to 0.6590.
Disclaimer: The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.
Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.