Asia Morning: U.S. Stocks Mixed, Tech Shares Take Breather
Ming Lam, George Lam July 22, 2020 2:04 AM
Investors are awaiting earnings reports of Tesla (TSLA) and Microsoft (MSFT) due later today...
On Tuesday, U.S. stocks closed mixed, as the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 Index (-119 points or 1.09% to 10833) took a breather following a series of record closes. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 159 points (+0.60%) to 26840, and the S&P 500 added 5.5 points (+0.17%) to 3257.
S&P 500 Index: Daily Chart
Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView
Energy (+6.15%), Banks (+3.55%) and Food, Beverage & Tobacco (+1.7%) sectors performed the best, while Software & Services (-1.17%), Technology Hardware & Equipment (-0.98%) and Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment (-0.86%) sectors lagged behind.
Energy companies such as Occidental Petroleum (OXY +10.96%), Devon Energy (DVN +10.52%) and Apache (APA +9.56%) were top gainers, boosted by rallying oil prices.
Investors are awaiting earnings reports of Tesla (TSLA -4.54%) and Microsoft (MSFT -1.35%) due later today.
On the technical side, about 51.8% (53.4% in the prior session) of stocks in the S&P 500 Index were trading above their 200-day moving average, and 77.0% (81.2% in the prior session) were trading above their 20-day moving average.
European stocks closed in positive territory. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index advanced 0.32%. Germany's DAX 30 rose 0.96%, France's CAC 40 added 0.22%, and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was up 0.13%.
The benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yield edged lower to 0.606% from 0.615% Monday.
Spot gold price soared $24.00 (+1.3%) to $1,841 an ounce, the highest close since September 2011. At the same time, spot silver rocketed 7.0% to close at $21.31 an ounce, the highest level in more than six years.
U.S. WTI crude oil futures (August) jumped 2.8% to settle at $41.96 a barrel.
On the forex front, the ICE U.S. Dollar Index slid 0.6% on day to 95.15, posting a three-day decline.
EUR/USD rose 0.8% to 1.1533, the highest level since January last year. European Union leaders have reached an agreement on a 750 billion euros stimulus package.
GBP/USD climbed 0.5% to 1.2730, up for a third straight session.
USD/JPY lost 0.4% to 106.85.
AUD/USD surged 1.7% to 0.7131, the highest level since April 2019, and NZD/USD jumped 1.0% to a six-month high of 0.6643.
Disclaimer: The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.
Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.