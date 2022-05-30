ASX200 Afternoon Report May 30th 2022

The ASX200 has added 104 points today to close at 7286.6.

The rally comes after Wall Street closed 6.6% higher last week, snapping a seven-week losing streak on investor optimism that markets have passed peak Federal Reserve hawkishness.

Behind the bout of optimism, soft economic data. Of the last 19 major economic releases in the U.S, 13 have missed economists’ expectations causing rate hike expectations to ease.

After spending last week suppressed below 7200, the ASX200 has traded to its highest level in three weeks, led by the interest rate sensitive IT Sector. Novonix (NVX) added ~11% to $4.14, Zip (ZIP) added 14% to $0.97c, Afterpay owner Block (SQ2) added 11% to $129.85, Sezzle added 10.6% to $0.58c, Tyro Payments (TYR) added 10.2% to $1.14 and Megaport (MP1) added 8.57% to $7.73.

A strong session for Lithium miners as Galan Lithium (GLN) added 7.75% to $1.53. Vulcan Energy (VUL) added 5.32% to $7.92, Core Lithium (CX0) added 5.36% to $1.38. Liontown Resources (LTR) added 5.3% to $1.39 after the company and Tesla extended the termination date of their offtake agreement which will see Liontown supply the EV company with 150,000 dry metric tonnes of spodumene concentrate per annum.

Providing the ASX200 can hold above support (formerly resistance) at 7200, the ASX200 has negated the short-term downside risks and, supported by month-end flows, looks set to test the 200 day moving average at 7320.

Source Tradingview. The figures stated are as of May 30th, 2022. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation