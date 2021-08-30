ASX200 edges higher ahead of Wednesday AU Q2 GDP release

Nonetheless, the release is expected to garner serious media attention locally because a heavy contraction in GDP in Q3 is already guaranteed due to lockdowns.





Should Wednesdays Q2 data also show a contraction, it will mean the Australian economy will fulfil the technical definition of a recession for the second time in two years; two consecutive quarters of negative GDP.





This morning saw the release of some key inputs into Wednesday's GDP data. Q2 Company Profits were much stronger than expected (+7.1% vs. 2.5% exp), driven by strong commodity prices lifting mining profits. Partly offset by a further step-down in government subsidies in the quarter.





However, Q2 Inventories rose less than expected (0.2% vs. 1.2% exp), bringing into question the strength of the rebuild following a sharp rundown in 2020 that will likely subtract from quarterly growth.





The final partials drop tomorrow morning in the shape of Balance of Payments data, expected to show Net Exports fell in real terms, driven by a decline in export volumes that may subtract as much as 1.5ppt off GDP growth.





For the record, the range of Q2 GDP estimates is from -0.1% to a more optimistic +1%. The wide range reflects the many moving parts that go into GDP, Australia's average expenditure, incoming, and production estimates.



