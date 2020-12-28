Aussie profit taking ahead of year end: AUD/USD, AUD/JPY
Joe Perry December 28, 2020 7:01 PM
After a large move in the Aussie this year, it may be time to take some profits ahead of year end.
After a large move in the Australian Dollar this year, it may be time to take some profits ahead of year end. Markets could be very slow this week, barring any headline risk. However, with less participation in the markets due to the year end holidays, any moves that we do see have the possibility to be exaggerated, especially as we get closer to December 31st. If one is concerned about such volatility, he or she may want to consider taking some profits in Aussie before year end.
On March 19th, AUD/USD put in a low near 0.5506 and hasn’t looked back since. The pair reached a high of 0.7639 on December 17th and had pulled back slightly to 0.7461 before bouncing again to current levels near 0.7570. If traders who are long AUD/USD are worried about year-end risk, current levels may be a place to take some profits.
A daily chart shows that the pair is nearing resistance at the December 17th highs, as well as horizontal resistance just above from June 2018 near 0.7677. That same level also coincides with the 161.8% Fibonacci extension from the highs of September 1st to the lows of November 2nd.
Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com
On a 60-minute timeframe, AUD/USD could not take out the highs of December 17th near 0.7640 and has pulled back to the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement from the lows of December 21st to todays highs, near 0.7561. Watch for bounces to 0.7580/0.7600 to be sold. Additional support below at horizontal support and the 50% retracement level from the same timeframe is near 0.7523. The 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level comes in near 0.7523.
Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com
AUD/JPY has been moving in a similar pattern as AUD/USD since putting in lows on March 19th near 59.89. The pair rallied to new yearly highs today of 78.88. Since November 2nd, price has been rising in an ascending wedge pattern and is nearing the apex. If price breaks lower, the target for an ascending wedge is a 100% retracement of the wedge, which in this case is near 73.13. Long term resistance is above near 80.00.
Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com
On a 60-minute timeframe, price has put in 3 higher highs while the RSI has put in 3 lower highs. This is an indication of a potential reversal in price. If price does move lower, support is at the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level near 78.34, the 50% retracement level near 78.18 and the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level near 78.02.
Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com
If traders are concerned about year-end headline risk and are comfortably in the money on some Aussie pairs, current levels offer a nice reward if one is long from levels much lower!
Learn more about forex trading opportunities.
Disclaimer: The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.
Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex and commodity futures, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to Forex.com or GAIN Capital refer to GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.