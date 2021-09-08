Boris Johnson's historic tax hike hurts the Pound
Fiona Cincotta September 8, 2021 10:29 AM
Boris Johnson unveiled a 1.25% NI hike which could hurt the fragile economic recovery. The Pound trades at 6 week lows versus the Euro and is falling for the third straight session versus the USD.
Yesterday British Prime Minister Boris Johnson unveiled plans to hike taxes on workers and employers in order to fix the health and social care funding plans.
What will the money go on?
Following huge spending across the pandemic Boris Johnson is now turning his attention to Britain’s social care system. As the UK population ages over the coming decades costs in this sector are expected to surge.
The PM is also looking to tackle the enormous waiting lists in Britain’s healthcare system after resources were focused on tackling covid across the past 18 months.
How much?
Ignoring uproar in his party, the PM outlined a 1.25% rise in National Insurance taxes paid by both workers and employers, as well as a 1.25% tax increase in shareholder dividends. This would raise £36 billion over 3 years. The UK will also have it largest ever peacetime tax burden at 35% of GDP.
Outlook for sterling
The Pound has been a strong performer across the year thanks to the rapid vaccine programme and fast economic rebound. However, concerns are rising that momentum is slowing amid the impact of Brexit, global supply chain issues and as covid cases start to rise again. Now add to the mix a higher tax burden and individuals and business could struggle to prosper. And let’s not forget that the furlough scheme is also due to expire at the end of the month. The outlook is starting to look considerable bleaker.
Meanwhile the US Dollar is finding its feet on safe haven flows. Concerns over the global economic recovery have seen equities tumble and the US Dollar rise. Goldman Sachs downgraded the US growth forecast for the second time over the weekend.
GBP/USD reaction
The Pound is less than impressed with Boris Johnson’s plans. Sterling trades at a six-week low versus the Euro. GBP/USD trades lower for the third straight session. GBP/USD trades below its 50 & 200 sma with the 50 crossing below the 200 sma in a death cross bearish signal.
The pair has broken below its multi-week ascending channel, whilst also falling back below the multi-month descending trendline.
The receding bullish bias on the MACD suggests that there could me downside on the cards.
Should the sellers take out the day’s low at 1.3750 the September low of 1.3731 comes into focus and 1.37 the round number.
On the upside, a close above 1.3790 the falling trendline resistance and the lower band of the rising channel could see buyers become more optimistic and aim for 1.3890 the September high.
Disclaimer: The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.
Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex and commodity futures, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to Forex.com or GAIN Capital refer to GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.