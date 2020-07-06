Can the EUR/USD hold key intraday support
Gary Christie July 6, 2020 9:12 PM
The US Dollar was bearish against all of its major pairs on Monday. Here is a look at today's biggest mover.
The US Dollar was bearish against all of its major pairs on Monday. Here is a look at today's biggest mover.
On the economic data front, the Institute for Supply Management's Non-Manufacturing Index rose to 57.1 on month in June (50.2 expected), from 45.4 in May.
On Tuesday, the Bureau of Labor Statistics' U.S. Job Openings for May is expected to fall to 4,500 on month, from 5,046 in April.
The Euro was bullish against all of its major pairs. In Europe, on the statistical front, in the Euro-Zone, retail sales rebounded in May by 17.8%, more than expected, after falling by 12.1% the previous month (revised from -11.7%). On the other hand, the Sentix Euro-Zone Investor Sentiment Index rose less than expected from -24.8 in June to -18.2 in July. In Germany, industrial orders rebounded by 10.4% in May (less than the +15% expected), after a 26.2% drop in April (revised from -25.8%). On the other hand, the PMI construction index rose to 41.3 in June from 40.1 in May. In Great Britain, the PMI Construction Index rebounded to 55.3 in June after reaching 28.9 in May. It was expected to reach 46.0.
The Australian dollar was bullish against most of its major pairs with the exception of the EUR.
Looking at the most active currency pair movers, the EUR/USD gained 59 pips to 1.1307 in Monday's trading. The EUR/USD posted a nice rally all the way up to the 1.134 area before pulling back slightly. As long as 1.1303 overlap support holds, look for a retest of today's high at 1.1345. A break below could cause a correction down towards the 1.1275 support area.
Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView
Disclaimer: The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.
Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex and commodity futures, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to Forex.com or GAIN Capital refer to GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.