China A50 Index: Waiting an upside breakout signal
Medion Jim November 27, 2020 2:29 AM
The China A50 Index is still holding on upside after the market sentiment is lifted by the progress of vaccines. Sinopharm applied for regulatory approval from China to launch the vaccine, according to Xinhua Finance.
The China A50 Index is still holding on upside after the market sentiment is lifted by the progress of vaccines. Sinopharm applied for regulatory approval from China to launch the vaccine, according to Xinhua Finance.
On the economic front, industrial profit increased 28.2% on year in October. On the other hand, investors are still waiting for the official PMI and Caixin PMI data, which will be released next week.
On a daily chart, the index is trading within the flag pattern after breaking above the consolidation zone. A break above the pattern would signal the continuation of the previous up trend. As long as the support level at 15600 is not broken, the index could consider a rally to the resistance levels at 17550 and 18240.
Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView
Disclaimer: The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.
Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.