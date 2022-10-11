CPI preview: Headline inflation may ease, but Fed more worried about rising core prices
Matt Weller, CFA, CMT October 11, 2022 3:35 PM
The potential for a continued rise in “core” inflation is what the Fed is worried about, and it is the component of the CPI report that could cement another 75bps interest rate hike...
When is the September US CPI report?
The US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) will release the September Consumer Price Index (CPI) report Thursday, October 13 at 8:30 ET.
What are economists expecting for September CPI?
Consensus expectations are for headline CPI to come in at 0.2% m/m, 8.1% y/y, with the Core (ex-food and -energy) CPI report expected to print at 0.4% m/m, 6.5% y/y.
CPI preview
When it comes to markets, change is the only constant.
Back in the early 1980s, the US trade balance was THE monthly economic release to watch for traders. For the 2010s, THE top-tier monthly release was the Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) report. And now, while traders still keep an eye on trade balance readings and employment, THE release to watch each month is the US CPI report.
With the Fed clearly satisfied with the level of employment, the other half of its dual mandate, price stability, is the sole factor driving monetary policy decisions at the world’s most important financial institution. Though the central bank reportedly favors the more arcane Core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) measure of price pressures, the general US populace (and by extension, politicians heading into a key mid-term election cycle) is more focused on the CPI reading.
As we noted above, traders are expecting the headline CPI reading to moderate to 8.1% y/y from 8.3% y/y last month. Notably, an as-expected print would also bring the 3-month annualized rate of consumer inflation to just 1.2% from above 10% in both Q1 and Q2 of this year. However, the core inflation rate is likely to be stickier, with the year-over-year core CPI reading expected to rise to 6.5% from 6.3% last month; this potential for a continued rise in “core” inflation is what the Fed is worried about, and it is the component of the CPI report that could cement another 75bps interest rate hike from the Fed early next month.
According to the CME’s FedWatch tool, Fed Funds futures traders are already pricing in about an 80% chance of such a move in November. Perhaps more importantly, after a solid jobs report last week, traders have started to open the door for yet another 75bps hike in the FOMC’s December meeting, and therefore a hotter-than-expected inflation reading on Thursday could still lead to another leg higher in the greenback and a continuation lower in risk assets.
Technical view: USD/JPY
As the chart below shows, USD/JPY is once again probing 30+ year highs above 145.00. Traders are understandably wary of pushing rates higher as the pair is within a couple dozen pips of where the BOJ intervened to support the yen last month, but an elevated inflation reading may give them the confidence to push the pair above 146.00 and prompt the BOJ to push back its Maginot Line toward 150.00 as the gap in relative economic performance on either side of the Pacific widens.
Alternatively, a sharp slowdown in US price pressures could lead to a quick drop in USD/JPY, with room down to test the bottom of the range over the last month in the 142.00 area.
Source: TradingView, StoneX
Disclaimer: The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.
Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex and commodity futures, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to Forex.com or GAIN Capital refer to GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.