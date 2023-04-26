DJI outlook: Getting down with the Dow
Matt Simpson April 27, 2023 4:14 AM
Today we look at the Dow Jones which has seen momentum turn swiftly lower, in line with appetite for risk.
It seems the days of simply buying the dip and hoping for the best are ‘long’ gone, with rallies petering out and reversing as market oscillate within weird and wonderful ranges. Whilst this is less than ideal for trend traders of higher timeframes, it can provide swing trading opportunities in both directions for bulls and bears. Today we look at the Dow Jones which has seen momentum turn swiftly lower, in line with appetite for risk.
US indices YTD returns:
- Nasdaq 100: 16%
- S&P 100: 8.7%
- S&P 500: 6.5%
- Dow Jones: 0.5%
- Russell 2000: -2.2%
Tech stocks have been the clear winner so far in 2023, thanks in part to a weaker US dollar, bets that the Fed are approaching their terminal rate and that they could potentially cut rates this year. Yet as this earnings season has so far highlighted, tech stocks are not a good representation of the broader market with around half of the S&P 500 companies trading lower for the year. Furthermore, mega-cap stocks such as NVIDIA and Meta have supported the broader index with 84.5% and 74% rallies YTD respectively. Therefore, to bet on a broader market upswing is to bet that underperforming stocks can rally higher whilst the love of tech stocks remains in place. That doesn’t look particularly likely over the near-term.
Momentum turns lower on Wall Street indices:
A look at the weekly charts of the three major Wall Street indices reveals a couple of points. The Nasdaq has carved out a bullish trend this year and broken above its 2022 highs, which is something the S&P 500 and Dow Jones has failed to do. And with momentum pointing lower for all three indices, the Nasdaq is now back beneath its 2022 high. Perhaps its bullish trend will remain intact and prices will now retrace towards trend support, which could provide bears with short opportunities over the near-term.
But we would prefer to short the underperformers during downturns (such as the Dow or S&P 500) before seeking bullish opportunities on the outperformer (the Nasdaq 100) should momentum turn higher for all three indices.
As the Dow has been the weaker performer this year, remains beneath its December low and has made the weakest attempt to test the 2022 high, we prefer short opportunities on the Dow.
Dow Jones (DJI) daily chart:
The Dow produced a prominent rally in October before topping out in December – a level it has struggled to retest since. January and February provided very choppy trading conditions and a triple top around 34,300. And despite an 8.5% from the March low, it has struggled to retest those highs. Also note that the recent rally petered out around the February VPOC (volume point of control) and daily trading volumes are increasing with falling prices, as bears step into the market. Ultimately, each rally produces a lower high and choppy trade as the market lacks the ambition to follow the Nasdaq higher.
- The bias remains bearish below 33900 and for a move down to 32,370
- We’d consider fading into rallies within the range of the past two days (which could help increase the potential reward to risk ratio)
- A break below 33,000 brings the 33,2758 high into focus (near the March VAH – value area high) and 200-day MA
- Should we see widespread risk-off across global markets, we could then consider lower targets around 33,265, 31,837-32,000 (March VPOC) and YTD low
-- Written by Matt Simpson
Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge
Disclaimer: The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.
Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.