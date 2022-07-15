Does the strong Retail Sales data check the box for higher rates?
Joe Perry July 15, 2022 4:20 PM
“Never bet against the American consumer” is a phrase that has been thrown around the street, and June’s data shows why.
Fed member Christopher Waller said yesterday that despite a 40-year high CPI reading at 9.1% YoY, he still supports a 75bps rate hike at the upcoming FOMC in late July. However, he also noted that if June Retail Sales and housing data “come in materially stronger than expected, it would make me lean towards a larger hike.” June’s Retail Sales data released earlier today showed that the headline number rose by 1% MoM vs 0.8% MoM expected and a higher revised print for May to -0.1% MoM. In addition, the Ex-Autos print was also 1% MoM vs 0.6% MoM expected and a higher revised print for May to +0.1% MoM.
USD/JPY has been moving aggressively higher since breaking above 116.35 on March 11th. The pair moved to 131.33 on May 9th as it became apparent that higher US inflation data would lead the Fed to hike interest rates more aggressively. USD/JPY then pulled back in a descending wedge formation as the RSI diverged in overbought territory. On May 31st, USD/JPY broke out of the wedge and continued its move higher. On July 14th, the pair reached its highest level since September 1998 at 138.94. However, notice that the RSI is diverging with price in overbought territory once again. Does that mean price is ready for a correction once again ahead of the September 1998 highs at 139.91?
Source: Tradingview, Stone X
On a 240-minute timeframe USD/JPY made a high on July 11th at 137.75, before pulling back in a pennant formation to the 50% retracement level from the lows of July 7th to the highs of July 11th near 137.93. USD/JPY then broke out of the pennant and ran higher to the July 14th highs of 138.94. The pair is currently pulling back in what could be another pennant formation. Support below is at the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level from the low of July 12th to the high of July 14th at 138.27. Just below there is the 50% retracement level form the same timeframe near 137.93 and then the highs from July 11th at 137.75. If price follows the same pattern as the previous pennant, price would bounce from the 50% retracement level. This would target near 141 on the breakout of the pennant. However, USD/JPY would have some work to do to get there. First resistance is at the top, downward sloping trendline of the pennant near 138.93. Above there, resistance is at the highs from July 14th at 139.39, then the September 1998 highs at 139.91.
Source: Tradingview, Stone X
“Never bet against the American consumer” is a phrase that has been thrown around the street, and June’s data shows why. But will it be enough to for the Fed to consider raising rates by 100bps at it July meeting in 2 weeks? Waller also mentioned the housing data would play a part in his decision. Watch the housing price index, existing house sales, and building permits next week for more guidance!
Disclaimer: The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.
Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex and commodity futures, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to Forex.com or GAIN Capital refer to GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.