ECB Meeting Offers Little New Information
Joe Perry January 23, 2020 11:28 AM
The ECB released its interest rate decision and left key interest rates unchanged
The European Central Bank released its interest rate decision today and left key interest rates unchanged at 0%, as well as, maintaining -0.5% on the deposit facility rate. In the accompanying statement, the Bank announced the start of the “ECB Strategic Review of Monetary Policy”. Although not giving many specifics, Christine Lagarde later mentioned it will take most of this year to complete. In addition, the statement said that the Committee “sees rates at present or lower levels until the inflation outlook robustly converges to target.”
On the bright side, in the press conference which followed, Lagarde said “underlying inflation, while low, has stabilized, or upticked slightly” while adding that “over the medium-term, inflation is expected to increase.” She also mentioned that “governments with fiscal space should be prepared to react in a timely manner”.
Although the EUR/USD initially spiked from 1.1090 to 1.1110, the move was immediately faded, and the pair was sold down to near 1.1050.
Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com
The pair has been in a long-term falling wedge since mid-2018 and appeared to be breaking higher near the end of December 2019. However, the EUR/USD hit the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level from the June 25, 2019 highs to the October 1st lows near 1.1210, the pair reversed.
Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com
EUR/USD formed a Head and Shoulders formation on the 240-minute timeframe and broke the neckline as it traded back into the falling wedge(on the daily). The target for a head and shoulders pattern is the distance from the head to the neckline added to the breakdown of the neckline area. In addition, which in this case is near 1.0935. On this move lower, price also broke through the 50% retracement level from the lows of October 1st, 2019 to the highs on December 31st. Horizontal support and the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of the previously mentioned timeframe could stall the move lower between 1.1015 and 1.1030.
Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com
Note that EUR/USD isn’t the only Euro pair moving lower today. EUR/JPY is testing the bottom trendline of a rising wedge on the daily timeframe, down over 100 pips on the day so far near 120.80.
Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com
The move lower in Euro pairs today may be attributed to lack of information from the ECB. However, it may also due to risk off across the board today as most Yen pairs are lower (after USD/JPY ran downside stops near 109.70 early in Asia) and continues nervousness from the markets regarding the coronavirus. However regardless of the reason, it is important to note the price action (specifically in EUR/USD), and note targets, as well as, important levels on the way to target.
Disclaimer: The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.
Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.