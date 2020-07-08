EU indices down again| TA focus on Deutsche Post
Nicolas Suiffet, Theo Ramos July 8, 2020 8:26 AM
European stocks report | AstraZeneca | Deutsche Post | Delivery Hero | FirstGroup ...
INDICES
Yesterday, European stocks were broadly lower. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index declined 0.61%. Germany's DAX 30 fell 0.92%, France's CAC 40 lost 0.74%, and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was down 1.53%.
EUROPE ADVANCE/DECLINE
72% of STOXX 600 constituents traded lower or unchanged yesterday.
70% of the shares trade above their 20D MA vs 77% Monday (above the 20D moving average).
45% of the shares trade above their 200D MA vs 47% Monday (above the 20D moving average).
The Euro Stoxx 50 Volatility index added 0.33pt to 27.93, a new 52w high.
SECTORS vs STOXX 600
3mths relative high: Financial Services, Chemicals
3mths relative low: Telecom., Media, Energy
Europe Best 3 sectors
automobiles & parts, health care, telecommunications
Europe worst 3 sectors
banks, construction & materials, insurance
The 10yr Bund yield was unchanged to -0.43% (below its 20D MA). The 2yr-10yr yield spread rose 1bp to -24bps (below its 20D MA).
ECONOMIC DATA
EC 09:45: ECB Guindos speech
GE 10:40: 5-Year Bobl auction, exp.: -0.62%
UK 12:00: Supplementary Budget
EC 15:00: ECB Guindos speech
GE 18:45: Bundesbank Buch speech
MORNING TRADING
In Asian trading hours, EUR/USD was little changed at 1.1274 while GBP/USD rose to 1.2550. USD/JPY held gains at 107.64.
Spot gold eased to $1,793 an ounce.
#UK - IRELAND#
AstraZeneca, a biopharmaceutical company, said its Lynparza (olaparib) has been approved in the European Union for patients with germline BRCA-mutated metastatic pancreatic cancer.
Victrex, a supplier of high performance polymer, posted a 3Q trading statement: "Q3 Group sales volume was down 12% to 805 tonnes (Q3 2019: 912 tonnes), with Group revenue down 18% to £58.8m (Q3 2019: £72.0m) reflecting mix as a key driver. On a year to date basis, (to the end of Q3) Group sales volume of 2,797 tonnes is broadly in line with the prior year (2019 YTD: 2,811 tonnes), with YTD Group revenue of £210.3m down 3% (YTD 2019: £217.8m)."
FirstGroup, a transport group, released full-year results: "Group revenue in constant currency +7.2% or +2.6% excluding the West Coast Partnership franchise (now branded Avanti West Coast) that started in December 2019; reported Group revenue +8.8%. (...) Statutory operating loss of £(152.7)m (2019: profit of £9.8m) and statutory EPS of (27.0)p (2019: (5.5)p) include the Greyhound impairment charge of £186.9m (of which £124.4m was in the first half), North American self-insurance provision of £141.3m, restructuring and reorganisation costs of £58.2m, and coronavirus-related charges of £21.5m"
Rio Tinto, a giant metals miner, was downgraded to "neutral" from "buy" at Goldman Sachs.
#GERMANY - AUSTRIA#
Deutsche Post, a package delivery company, announced that preliminary 2Q EBIT rose 16% on year to 890 million euros and full-year EBIT is expected between 3.5 - 3.8 billion euros. From a chartist point of view, the share is supported by a rising trend line drawn from March 2020 and is aiming a key horizontal resistance at 35 euros. The 20DMA should act as a trailing stop for buyers. Above 31.2 euros look for the horizontal resistance at 35 and 38.15 euros in extension.
OMV, an Austrian integrated oil and gas company, reported that 2Q hydrocarbon production fell 5.3% on year to 464,000 barrel of oil equivalent per day.
Lanxess, a chemical company, was downgraded to "sell" from "neutral" at Goldman Sachs.
#FRANCE#
Iliad, a telecommunication services provider, was downgraded to "hold" from "buy" at HSBC.
#SPAIN - PORTUGAL - GREECE#
Repsol, a fossil fuel company, said its refining margin dropped to 3.0 dollars a barrel in 2Q from 3.5 dollars a barrel in the prior-year period.
#SCANDINAVIA - DENMARK#
Nokia, a telecommunications and IT group, was downgraded to "neutral" from "overweight" at JPMorgan.
Swedish Match, a a Swedish tobacco company, was downgraded to "equalweight" from "overweight" at Barclays.
EX-DIVIDEND
Iberdrola: E0.18792, Pernod-Ricard: E1.18
