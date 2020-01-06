EURAUD at Inflection Point
Joe Perry January 6, 2020 3:35 PM
In just two days, EUR/AUD pared losses that took 8 days in the making, over a 1% move
With both the Caixin Services PMI and the Caixin Composite PMI for China coming in worse than expected earlier today, the Australian Dollar was on its heels on most the day. Combine China’s numbers with a stronger Markit Services and Composite PMIs from many European countries and with the EU as a whole, and we get a strong case for a move higher in EUR/AUD. However, did the pair move too far too fast?
In just two days, EUR/AUD pared losses that took 8 days in the making, over a 1% move from yesterday’s lows at 1.5964 to today’s high at 1.6131.. Today though, EUR/AUD came to a screeching halt at the 200 Day moving average near 1.6160 and the 50% retracement level of the move from the highs on December 16th to Friday’s lows.
Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com
On a 240-minute chart, EUR/AUD retraced to strong horizontal support, at 1.6150. The RSI has also moved into overbought territory (although it has not turned lower). This suggests the pair may be ready for some type of short-term pullback.
Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com
EUR/AUD bears will look to short near 1.6150 with stops above. Resistance comes across at the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of the previous mentioned timeframe near 1.6180 (see daily chart), the psychological big figure at 1.6200 and the downward sloping trendline on the 240-minute timeframe near 1.6275. Bulls will look for a retest of horizontal support near 1.6040 to buy the pair. Support below at prior lows of 1.5965 and 1.5905.
Disclaimer: The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.
Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.