European Open: EUR/USD consolidates ahead of GDP, ZEW and inflation data
Matt Simpson November 15, 2022 5:03 AM
A combination of data including GDP, inflation and a sentiment report from the US and Europe puts EUR/USD into focus for today’s session.
Asian Indices:
- Australia's ASX 200 index fell by -6.9 points (-0.1%) and currently trades at 7,139.40
- Japan's Nikkei 225 index has risen by 36.65 points (0.13%) and currently trades at 28,000.12
- Hong Kong's Hang Seng index has risen by 637.98 points (3.62%) and currently trades at 18,257.69
- China's A50 Index has risen by 142.35 points (1.16%) and currently trades at 12,436.49
UK and Europe:
- UK's FTSE 100 futures are currently down -16 points (-0.22%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 7,369.17
- Euro STOXX 50 futures are currently up 6 points (0.15%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 3,893.51
- Germany's DAX futures are currently up 2 points (0.01%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 14,315.30
US Futures:
- DJI futures are currently up 117 points (0.35%)
- S&P 500 futures are currently up 71.75 points (0.61%)
- Nasdaq 100 futures are currently up 17 points (0.43%)
Looking across key market reveals an underlying theme; they have all paused at their respective support or resistance levels as the post-CPI moves have fizzled out. This means that most markets are trading within tight consolidation patterns ahead of the European open and could just as easily retrace against last week’s moves as they could continue them.
Mixed data from China saw retail sales, industrial production and fixed asset investment all miss expectations, with retail sales actually contracting by -0.5%, down from 2.5% previously and well below the 1% forecast.
Japan’s growth unexpectedly contracted in Q3 by -0.3%, compared with 1.1% forecast. It is the fourth month of negative over the past seven, with each quarter oscillating between mild expansion and contraction. Yet this is unlikely to spur the BOJ to spring into any action, given they’re still uber-dovish.
The RBA minutes continue to suggest that the RBA will continue to hie in 25bp increment and perhaps even pause their tightening cycle. The debate over a 25 vs a 50bp hike is no longer a ‘finely balanced’ one and the smaller amount made for the stronger case.
EUR/USD 4-hour chart:
Rising nearly 4% last week – it was the euro’s best week since the pandemic and second best since 2009. And at current levels, EUR/USD is on track for its best week since July 2020. Yet its rally has stalled Just below the August high, which brings the potential for a pullback before it resumes it trend.
The 1-hour chart shows prices are consolidating in its range and just beneath the 2017 low, and could pull back further should US producer pries come in hotter than expected. Yet we’re also equally open to a bullish breakout from a continuation pattern, should producer prices fall lower than expected.
FTSE 350 – Market Internals:
FTSE 350: 4106.8 (0.66%) 14 November 2022
- 229 (65.43%) stocks advanced and 112 (32.00%) declined
- 1 stocks rose to a new 52-week high, 1 fell to new lows
- 12.57% of stocks closed above their 200-day average
- 50.57% of stocks closed above their 50-day average
- 5.43% of stocks closed above their 20-day average
Outperformers:
- + 13.99% - Ocado Group PLC (OCDO.L)
- + 5.76% - Informa PLC (INF.L)
- + 5.28% - Carnival PLC (CCL.L)
Underperformers:
- -9.86% - Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings PLC (AML.L)
- -9.63% - Harbour Energy PLC (HBR.L)
- -4.42% - Close Brothers Group PLC (CBRO.L)
Economic events up next (Times in GMT)
How to trade with FOREX.com
Follow these easy steps to start trading with FOREX.com today:
- Open a Forex.com account, or log in if you’re already a customer.
- Search for the pair you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
- Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
- Place the trade.
Disclaimer: The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.
Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.