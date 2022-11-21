European Open: Index futures dragged lower on China’s COVID woes
Matt Simpson November 21, 2022 5:18 AM
COVID cases continued to rise over the weekend, and that has weighed on sentiment overnight with oil prices and index futures trading lower.
Asian Indices:
- Australia's ASX 200 index fell by -7.6 points (-0.11%) and currently trades at 7,144.20
- Japan's Nikkei 225 index has risen by 14.72 points (0.05%) and currently trades at 27,914.49
- Hong Kong's Hang Seng index has fallen by -376.48 points (-2.09%) and currently trades at 17,616.06
- China's A50 Index has fallen by -197 points (-1.61%) and currently trades at 12,072.57
UK and Europe:
- UK's FTSE 100 futures are currently down -16 points (-0.22%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 7,369.52
- Euro STOXX 50 futures are currently down -13 points (-0.33%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 3,911.84
- Germany's DAX futures are currently down -55 points (-0.38%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 14,376.86
US Futures:
- DJI futures are currently down -79 points (-0.23%)
- S&P 500 futures are currently down -28.5 points (-0.24%)
- Nasdaq 100 futures are currently down -11 points (-0.28%)
COVID cases in China have continued to rise, several schools across Beijing have been shut down and Shijiazhuang announced mass testing. The Hang Seng fell as much as -3.3% at the open and was the weakest performer overnight. Oil prices were also slightly lower overnight as traders price in slower demand from a locked-down China.
WTI 1-hour chart:
WTI formed a bearish outside week and suffered its worst week in 15 on Friday. It is trading below $80 ahead of the open but looks like it wants to pop higher on the 4-hour chart. The RSI (14) reached a very oversold level of 14 on Friday, but it has since tracked prices higher and broken its own trendline. If prices can remain above $79 then we see the potential for it to bounce a little higher towards $81 before returning to its bearish trend.
FTSE 350 – Market Internals:
FTSE 350: 4096.19 (0.66%) 18 November 2022
- 229 (65.43%) stocks advanced and 112 (32.00%) declined
- 3 stocks rose to a new 52-week high, 2 fell to new lows
- 12.57% of stocks closed above their 200-day average
- 50.57% of stocks closed above their 50-day average
- 5.43% of stocks closed above their 20-day average
Outperformers:
- + 15.33% - WAG Payment Solutions PLC (WPS.L)
- + 7.25% - Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings PLC (AML.L)
- + 6.32% - International Distributions Services PLC (IDSI.L)
Underperformers:
- ·-4.90% - Mitie Group PLC (MTO.L)
- ·-2.58% - Morgan Advanced Materials PLC (MGAMM.L)
- ·-2.56% - ASOS PLC (ASOS.L)
Economic events up next (Times in GMT)
How to trade with FOREX.com
Follow these easy steps to start trading with FOREX.com today:
- Open a Forex.com account, or log in if you’re already a customer.
- Search for the pair you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
- Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
- Place the trade.
Disclaimer: The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.
Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.