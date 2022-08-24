European Open: JPY could become a hedge ahead of risk events this week
Matt Simpson August 24, 2022 6:10 AM
With sentiment slowly turning lower ahead of inflation and Jackson Hole Symposium, JPY pairs could face pressure as they yen attracts safe-haven flows.
Asian Indices:
- Australia's ASX 200 index rose by 31.4 points (0.45%) and currently trades at 6,993.20
- Japan's Nikkei 225 index has fallen by -129.8 points (-0.46%) and currently trades at 28,321.13
- Hong Kong's Hang Seng index has fallen by -260.23 points (-1.33%) and currently trades at 19,243.02
- China's A50 Index has fallen by -79.02 points (-0.58%) and currently trades at 13,513.10
UK and Europe:
- UK's FTSE 100 futures are currently down -4.5 points (-0.06%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 7,483.61
- Euro STOXX 50 futures are currently down -13 points (-0.36%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 3,639.52
- Germany's DAX futures are currently down -83 points (-0.63%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 13,111.23
US Futures:
- DJI futures are currently down -105 points (-0.32%)
- S&P 500 futures are currently down -55.25 points (-0.43%)
- Nasdaq 100 futures are currently down -14.25 points (-0.34%)
ASX bucks the bearish trend of the overnight session
The baulk of Asian indices were lower overnight following weak data from the US. On one hand, weak data provides less reasons for the Fed to be so aggressive (which has typically been a bullish cue of late) yet on the other, weak data brings home the reality of a recession. On balance it appears equities are continuing to retrace ahead of key data points this week including US inflation data and the Jackson Hole Symposium.
An exception was the ASX 200, which has caught a few bids from yesterday’s low after a couple of days of selling. It’s making a minor effort to reclaim 7,000, but not by enough for me to hang my hat on it. The ASX energy and technology sectors outperformed the broader market, whilst higher commodity prices also supported the materials sector.
The yen attracted safe-haven flows ahead of the European open
Given we’re fast approaching key inflation data from the US and Jerome Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium on Friday, I’d expect traders to be less willing to take a directional punt on the markets. So we could be in for a couple of days of choppy trade until we see just how hot (or not) inflation is, and whether Jerome Powell will be forced to retain hawkish on rates whilst sending a warning signal for the US economy.
Over the past hour the yen has strengthen across the board, seemingly with no obvious news being the trigger. Given equities are lower, we could assume the yen is attracting safe-haven flows. We outlined a bearish case for USD/JPY in an earlier report today and, looking across the yen pairs, NZD/JPY looks appealing for a potential breakout.
NZD/JPY daily chart:
NZD/JPY is a decent barometer of risk for FX traders. And the fact it has turned south and now teasing the lows of a sideways channel means we’re on guard for a bearish breakout. It trades below its 200-day eMA and is about to probe the monthly pivot point, with a break below 84.35 confirming our bearish bias (which remains valid whilst price remain below the 85.16 high).
FTSE 350 – Market Internals:
FTSE 350: 4145.38 (-0.61%) 23 August 2022
- 65 (18.57%) stocks advanced and 274 (78.29%) declined
- 3 stocks rose to a new 52-week high, 21 fell to new lows
- 29.43% of stocks closed above their 200-day average
- 69.14% of stocks closed above their 50-day average
- 2% of stocks closed above their 20-day average
Outperformers:
- + 5.98% - Tullow Oil PLC (TLW.L)
- + 4.90% - Energean PLC (ENOG.L)
- + 4.38% - Harbour Energy PLC (HBR.L)
Underperformers:
- -7.02% - Morgan Advanced Materials PLC (MGAMM.L)
- -6.75% - Greencore Group PLC (GNC.L)
- -5.78% - Essentra PLC (ESNT.L)
Economic events up next (Times in BST)
How to trade with FOREX.com
Follow these easy steps to start trading with FOREX.com today:
- Open a Forex.com account, or log in if you’re already a customer.
- Search for the pair you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
- Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
- Place the trade.
Disclaimer: The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.
Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex and commodity futures, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to Forex.com or GAIN Capital refer to GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.