European Open: Volatility pauses, ECB, BOE and Fed members speak
Matt Simpson September 27, 2022 5:43 AM
Volatility receded after a strong start to the week, and whilst economic data is on the light side we do have several members from the ECB, BOE and Fed speaking today.
Asian Indices:
- Australia's ASX 200 index rose by 19.5 points (0.3%) and currently trades at 6,488.90
- Japan's Nikkei 225 index has risen by 170.61 points (0.64%) and currently trades at 26,601.85
- Hong Kong's Hang Seng index has fallen by -189.29 points (-1.06%) and currently trades at 17,665.85
- China's A50 Index has risen by 34.59 points (0.27%) and currently trades at 12,939.49
UK and Europe:
- UK's FTSE 100 futures are currently up 35 points (0.5%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 7,055.95
- Euro STOXX 50 futures are currently up 18 points (0.54%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 3,360.56
- Germany's DAX futures are currently up 65 points (0.53%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 12,292.92
US Futures:
- DJI futures are currently up 188 points (0.64%)
- S&P 500 futures are currently up 87 points (0.77%)
- Nasdaq 100 futures are currently up 26.25 points (0.72%)
We have more central bankers at the helm today from the ECB, BOE and Fed. Christine Lagarde speaks at 12:30, although the topic of ‘financial stability amidst digitisation of financial services’ is unlikely to touch on monetary policy. ECB vice president de Guindos then speaks at 14:00.
But given that the BOE have been put on the spot by the flailing pound and its fallout from the UK’s mini budget, all eyes will be on BOE MPC member Pill at 14:35. Traders will seek any clues as to just how aggressive any BOE hike may be to support the pound, keeping in mind that money markets were pricing in as much as 200bp yesterday.
As for Fed members, Jerome Powell hits the wires at 12:30 and Bullard is then up at 14:55. And in all likelihood, comments from BOE and Fed will be more highly anticipated than any economic data.
GBP/USD 1-hour chart
The pound’s 5.2% rally from its all-time low may not have recouped all of the day’s losses yesterday but was prominent enough to suggest we are now within a 3-wave correction. Having pulled back from the ~1.09 high, prices found support at the weekly S1 and monthly S3 pivots and 50% retracement level. Lower wicks shows demand around that support zone then a small bullish hammer preceded a turn higher in the Asian session. Prices are now coiling in a small consolidation pattern on the 1-hour chart and shows the potential to continue higher in its ‘C’ section of an ABC correction.
The bias remains bullish above the recent swing lows and for a move towards the 1.1000 area, and any hawkish comment from the BOE could make it get there sooner than later.
FTSE 350 – Market Internals:
FTSE 350: 3874.7 (0.03%) 26 September 2022
- 120 (34.19%) stocks advanced and 223 (63.53%) declined
- 3 stocks rose to a new 52-week high, 104 fell to new lows
- 16.52% of stocks closed above their 200-day average
- 35.04% of stocks closed above their 50-day average
- 1.14% of stocks closed above their 20-day average
Outperformers:
- + 11.34% - Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings PLC (AML.L)
- + 7.17% - Playtech PLC (PTEC.L)
- + 6.07% - Darktrace PLC (DARK.L)
Underperformers:
- -8.08% - Bellway PLC (BWY.L)
- -7.83% - Vistry Group PLC (VTYV.L)
- -7.72% - Redrow PLC (RDW.L)
Economic events up next (Times in BST)
How to trade with FOREX.com
Follow these easy steps to start trading with FOREX.com today:
- Open a Forex.com account, or log in if you’re already a customer.
- Search for the pair you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
- Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
- Place the trade.
Disclaimer: The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.
Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex and commodity futures, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to Forex.com or GAIN Capital refer to GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.