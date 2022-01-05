FOMC Minutes extremely hawkish, pushing stocks lower and USD/JPY higher
Joe Perry January 5, 2022 8:28 PM
Members suggested that it could be appropriate to begin to reduce the size of the Federal Reserves’ balance sheet relatively soon after raising rates
If you thought the FOMC was hawkish, wait until you see the Minutes! Released earlier, the Minutes from the FOMC’s December meeting showed that members suggested that it could be appropriate to begin to reduce the size of the Federal Reserves’ balance sheet relatively soon after beginning to raise the Federal Funds rate! Recall that at the meeting, FOMC members decided to double the pace of bond buying reductions from $15 billion per month to $30 billion per month. This effectively would end the Fed’s Quantitative Easing Program in March. In addition, members rate hike forecasts showed an average of 3 rate hikes in 2022 and 3 rate hikes in 2023. However, neither in the statement nor in the press conference was there a mention to the timing of a run-off of the Fed’s balance sheet. The minutes showed that the Fed’s balance sheet could shrink faster than that of the last cycle!
In addition, members judged that conditions for rate hike could be met relatively soon if the recent pace of the labor market improvements continued. Although Chairman Powell had said that the criteria had been met for maximum employment to reduce bond buying back in August, the Committee is now suggesting that it is close to meeting the employment criteria for raising rates! Therefore, the NFP print will be closely watched by traders to see if the print is better than the +400,000 jobs expected.
According to the CME Fedwatch Tool, the chances of a rate hike at the March meeting jumped to 68.5% following the release of the Minutes!
Source: CME
Stocks were hit immediately on the more hawkish than expected FOMC minutes. The Dow Jones Industrial Average sold off 300 points to fill the gap from Monday’s close at 36,582.26.
Source: Tradingview, Stone X
US yields also shot higher after the Minutes were released, reaching highs not seen since April 2021, above 1.70%.
Source: Tradingview, Stone X
As a result, the USD/JPY took back losses on the day and tried to test yesterday’s highs of 116.35, thus far falling a bit short. If the hawks continue to buzz, the 161.8% Fibonacci extension from the highs of November 24th, 2021 to the lows of November 30th, 2021 near 117.34 could be ahead!
Source: Tradingview, Stone X
FOMC minutes are usually dull and boring. However, not this month! With the mention of the timing of reducing the Fed’s balance sheet and the possibility of raising rates “relatively soon”, the hawks are out. Watch for more Fed official’s comments before the January 26th meeting!
Disclaimer: The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.
Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.