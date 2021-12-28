Forex 2021 year in review: King dollar reigns again
Matt Weller, CFA, CMT December 28, 2021 6:05 PM
Why was 2021 such a strong year for the greenback?
We’re jumping the gun by a couple of (likely quiet, low liquidity) trading days, but regardless of how the rest of this week shakes out, 2021 was clearly a stellar year for the US dollar. As of writing, the world’s reserve currency rose against every one of its major rivals this year, in some cases by as much as 10%:
Source: FinViz
So why was 2021 such a strong year for the greenback?
If we had to boil it down to a single factor, the dramatic hawkish shift from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell and company would certainly be up there. At the start of the year, the Fed was expected to maintain its unprecedentedly accommodative monetary policy for the remainder of the year, with no expectation of interest rate hikes until (maybe) the very end of 2022.
However, as inflation surged through the summer, eventually forcing Powell to throw in the towel on his “transitory” characterization of price pressures, the US central bank made a big shift toward tapering its asset purchases – and then accelerating that taper last month – setting the stage for a potential interest rate hike by the time we reach the summer solstice.
Indeed, the monetary policy decisions by various central banks go a long way toward explaining ALL of the big moves among the major currencies this year, as they often do. The Bank of Canada and Bank of England were among the more hawkish of major central banks, winding down asset purchases and outright raising interest rates respectively; not surprisingly, the loonie and pound sterling were the next two strongest major currency pairs this year.
Meanwhile, the Bank of Japan and European Central Bank are seemingly as far from removing stimulus as ever based on recent comments, and in that light, it’s no surprise that the yen and euro were the weakest major currencies this year.
As we flip our calendars over to a new year, sometimes it’s the timeless lessons that are the most important to remember: Monetary policy was the biggest drivers of currency values in 2021, and with plenty of uncertainty over the path of interest rates and asset purchases in 2022, central bank policy is likely to be one of the most important factors to watch in the coming year and beyond!
How to trade with FOREX.com
Follow these easy steps to start trading with FOREX.com today:
- Open a Forex.com account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
- Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
- Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
- Place the trade.
Disclaimer: The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.
Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.