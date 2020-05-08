Friday May 08 FX Market Wrap - USD/JPY in focus
Gary Christie May 8, 2020 9:39 PM
Not a widely volatile session on Friday. The USD/JPY pair recently broke above a declining trend line after confirming a triangle bottom pattern on a 60-min chart.
Good afternoon,
Friday May 08 FX Market Wrap - USD/JPY in focus
The US Dollar was bearish against most of its major pairs on Friday with the exception of the JPY. On the economic data front, Change in Nonfarm Payrolls fell to -20,500K on month in April (-22,000K expected), from a revised -870K in March, marking a record low. The Unemployment Rate jumped 14.7% on month in April (16.0% expected), from 4.4% in March, marking an all-time high. Wholesale Inventories fell 0.8% on month in the March final readings (-1.0% expected), compared to -1.0% in the March preliminary reading. On Monday, no major economic data is expected.
The Euro was bearish against most of its major pairs with the exception of the JPY and USD. In Europe, the German Federal Statistical Office has reported March trade balance at 17.4 billion euros surplus (vs 18.8 billion euros surplus expected).
The Australian dollar was bullish against most of its major pairs with the exception of the NZD.
Regarding major FX pairs,
• EUR/USD was up 3pips to 1.0837 the day's range was 1.0815 - 1.0876 compared to 1.0767 - 1.0834 the previous session.
• GBP/USD rose 44pips to 1.2406 the day's range was 1.2355 - 1.2467 compared to 1.2266 - 1.2418 the previous session.
• USD/JPY gained 44pips to 106.72 the day's range was 106.22 - 106.74 compared to 105.99 - 106.66 the previous session.
• USD/CHF declined 20pips to 0.9711 the day's range was 0.9681 - 0.9739 compared to 0.9729 - 0.9784 the previous session.
• AUD/USD jumped 34pips to 0.6529 the day's range was 0.6493 - 0.6548 compared to 0.6379 - 0.6506 the previous session.
• USD/CAD fell 47pips to 1.3926 the day's range was 1.3909 - 1.3996 compared to 1.3953 - 1.4173 the previous session.
• The dollar index slipped 0.11pt to 99.781 the day's range was 99.456 - 99.944 compared to 99.812 - 100.401 the previous session.
FX pair in focus,
Not a widely volatile session on Friday. The USD/JPY pair recently broke above a declining trend line after confirming a triangle bottom pattern on a 60-min chart. Look for a continuation higher to the next major resistance level near 106.95 as long as the pair can hold above 106.45 support.
Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView
Have a great weekend.
Disclaimer: The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.
Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.