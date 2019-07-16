FX Brief Cable Set to Close at a 2 Year Low as NoDeal Brexit Odds Rise
Matt Weller, CFA, CMT July 16, 2019 4:50 PM
See a summary of the top FX themes and trends from today's US session!
- GBP/USD dumped to close at a 2+ year low as both candidates for Prime Minister declared the Irish Backstop “dead,” increasing the risk of a no-deal Brexit later this year. Frontrunner Boris Johnson even suggested he could suspend Parliament ahead of Brexit Day in October.
- US retail sales printed stronger-than-expected at +0.4% m/m (vs. +0.2% eyed). Core retail sales also beat expectations at +0.4%, though there were negative revisions to last month’s report on both fronts.
- “Trade war” truce in danger? President Trump said he could impose more tariffs on China if he wanted and that there was a long way to go with China on trade.
- The US dollar was the strongest major currency today while the aforementioned pound sterling was the weakest.
- Bitcoin dumped to trade back below $10k after US lawmakers expressed skepticism over Facebook’s Libra cryptocurrency.
- WTI crude oil fell nearly 3% on the day to trade back near $58.
Disclaimer: The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.
Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex and commodity futures, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to Forex.com or GAIN Capital refer to GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.