Gold looks poised for new 2019 highs
FOREX.com July 18, 2019 12:46 PM
Gold, which had consolidated for the past few days, looks like it is about to break further higher, after it worked off its ‘overbought’ conditions through time.
Gold was coming off its lows after starting the day on the back foot, following yesterday’s sharp rally when silver caught our attention. Silver took off and it has since extended those gains. Gold, which had consolidated for the past few days, looks like it is about to break further higher, after it worked off its ‘overbought’ conditions through time. The underlying trend is bullish for both metals, due to the falling government bond yields and the recent struggles for the dollar and stocks. So, as things stand, these are good times for buck-denominated and noninterest-bearing precious metals. Indeed, gold’s RSI is no longer at “overbought” levels after price consolidated near the highs. With the metal breaking out of the consolidation, a push to new 2019 highs could be on the cards, potentially as early as later today. The bulls’ next target could be the underside of the rising trend capping the prior highs, which comes in around $1460, with the psychologically-important $1500 hurdle being the subsequent objective. The bears, meanwhile, will be waiting for a clear bearish pattern to emerge before stepping in. A daily close below $1400 could be such an outcome in the short-term. But there are now lots of old resistance levels on the way down which could potentially support prices on any short-term weakness.
Source: eSignal and FOREX.com.
Disclaimer: The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.
Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex and commodity futures, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to Forex.com or GAIN Capital refer to GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.