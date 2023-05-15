Hang Seng outlook: Sentiment knocked on weak China data
Matt Simpson May 16, 2023 4:06 AM
Another weak set of data from China keeps concerns for global growth alive, yet whilst the Hang Seng knock from the highs we suspected it can remain supported.
Q2 data is certainly not going as planned for China. PMI’s unexpectedly contracted for services and manufacturing, exports are slowing, imports are contracting, loan growth has stumbled and inflation is barely rising. And that was ahead of today’s data dump, which saw fixed asset investment, industrial production and retail sales all fall below expectations.
Admittedly, industrial production and retail sales were higher than March’s data, but slower than hoped. And that is leading to more calls for aggressive stimulus from China, which could ultimately throw a pillar of support under domestic stock market indices. But for now, sentiment is on the ropes and China’s equity markets are lower just after the open.
Hang Seng 4-hour chart:
The Hang Seng is another index which has seen progressively lower volatility over the past couple of weeks, with the current week’s range well within last week’s inside week. Weekly trading volumes have also moved lower. The daily chart has carved out two distinct ranges; between the 18,850 and 20,750 area and, over the past four sessions, between 19,400 – 20,300.
The four-hour chart shows a strong rally from recent cycle lows which suggest bullish pressure is building. Whilst today’s data has seen prices pull back from recent highs, we note strong volumes around 19,900 during the rally, with a series of exponential moving averages around the 19,869 high which could also provide support when the pullback completes. If RSI is to move to oversold around support levels it could suggest a near-term inflection point is near.
We therefor favour buying dips around these support areas and for prices to have another crack at the cycle highs, a break above which could be triggered by a fresh round of stimulus from Beijing (and / or news that the US debt ceiling has been raised).
-- Written by Matt Simpson
Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge
Disclaimer: The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.
Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.