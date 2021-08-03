Higher Turkish inflation ahead of central bank meeting
Joe Perry August 4, 2021 12:09 AM
With higher inflation today, traders will be watching to see if Kavcioglu falls under pressure from Erdogan to cut rates!
Turkey’s inflation rate was released earlier and like so many other country’s inflation rates, it was higher than expected. The headline print was 18.95% vs 17.53% in June. Expectations were for 18.5%. The headline print was the highest since April 2019, and just a touch lower than the Central Bank of Turkey’s current key one-week repo rate of 19%. Again, like so many other countries around the globe, if the committee expects the inflation to be transitory, they will leave rates as is. But would they lower it?
Last week, Turkey’s central bank raised its end of year inflation target to 14.1% from 12.2% and said that inflation could be volatile over the summer months but should fall back near the target in the Fall. The central bank meets again next week, and expectations are for rates to be left unchanged. However, President Edrogan has been pushing for Governor Kavcioglu to cut interest rates! Will Kavcioglu cave to pressure from the President to cut rates? Or will he be able to handle the pressure and wait until inflation falls? (Remember: Erdogan fired former governor Agbal in March for raising rates to slow inflation).
USD/TRY has been in a long-term ascending wedge since August 2018. The pair pulled back from all-time highs (at the time) at 7.1244 and formed a rising triangle. USD/TRY broke out aggressively higher in August 2020 and continued moving higher. The pair put in new all-time high as price neared the apex of the wedge near 8.850 early June.
Source: Tradingview, Stone X
Prices have pulled back to horizontal support at the lows of June near 8.2900. The 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level from the February lows to the June high is the next support level, near 8.1136. Horizontal support crosses below there at 8.0503. Resistance is back at today’s highs of 8.4447, the July 16th lows at 8.4942, then the all-time highs at 8.8553.
Source: Tradingview, Stone X
Ahead of the Central Bank of Turkey meeting next week, Turkey will release Industrial Production and Retail Sales. This will give committee members a bit more information before they decide what to do with interest rates. With higher inflation today, traders will be watching to see if Kavcioglu falls under pressure from Erdogan to cut rates!
Learn more about forex trading opportunities.
Disclaimer: The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.
Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex and commodity futures, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to Forex.com or GAIN Capital refer to GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.