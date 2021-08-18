Housing data may start to worry investors; 30-year yields, USD/JPY
Joe Perry August 18, 2021 5:22 PM
However, the Jackson Hole Symposium may be the catalyst bond traders are waiting for to determine their next move
Yesterday, the NAHB released its Housing Market Index for August at 75 vs 80 in July and 79 expected. The number has slowly been trending lower since a high of 90 in November 2020 and is at the lowest levels since July 2020. Today, the US released Housing Starts for July. The print was -7% vs -2.6% expected. In addition, June’s print was revised lower from +6.3% to +3.5%. Therefore, with June’s housing starts revised lower, a lower than expected July reading, and a lower than expected August NAHB Housing Market index, it’s easy to see that builders are slowing their pace. One may have expected this in the spring with rising lumber prices, however lumber is down over 70% from its May 10th high. Is it possible that builders are concerned about future rising interest rates, which may slow demand? On the bright side, building permits increased from -5.3% to 2.6%, however this increase is from a 1 year low. They key will be to see if this can be sustained.
In the meantime, we need to wait for July’s Existing Home Sales and New Home Sales reports due out on Monday and Tuesday, respectively. June’s Existing Home Sales print was 1.4% and the New Home Sales print was -6.6%. Traders will be watching to see if home buyers are as unenthusiastic about buying new homes as builders think they will be. Note though, that housing data is coming off very high levels, so even if the data is shows house buying is slowing down, it may just be normalizing and not a sign of a collapse.
30 Year Bond yields have pulled back from their March 18th highs of 2.5162 to a low of 1.7800 on July 20th. However, long-term yields have managed to hold support at the 50% retracement level from the August 7th, 2020 lows to the March 18th highs, near 1.8446. Since the July 20th low, 30-year yields have been oscillating in a range between 1.8110 and 1.9720 as bond traders wait for their next signal from the Fed. Notice the correlation coefficient between 30 Year Bond yields and USD/JPY, which is currently +0.74 on a daily timeframe. The correlation between the 2 assets had been rising since early June from negative territory and leveled off in late July, reaching as high as +0.85. As we have discussed before, recent moves in bond yields can help USD/JPY traders in determining direction. If yields move higher, USD/JPY has been moving higher as well. If yields move lower, USD/JPY has been moving lower with them.
Source: Tradingview, Stone X
Below is a chart of USD/JPY overlaid with 30 Year Bond yields. Notice how since the beginning of 2021, USD/JPY and yields traded together. Yields peaked and moved lower on March 18th, while USD/JPY peaked March 31st. However, the 2 assets diverged from mid-May until late June as yields moved lower and USD/JPY higher. USD/JPY eventually peaked in early July and began moving lower once again with yields.
Source: Tradingview, Stone X
As USD/JPY and 30-Year Bond yields are currently trading together on the daily timeframe. A move higher in yields may provide a signal not only for the housing market (higher yields may mean lower demand for houses), but also provide the next move in USD/JPY. The Jackson Hole Symposium may be the catalyst bond traders are waiting for to determine their next move.
Learn more about forex trading opportunities.
Disclaimer: The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.
Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.