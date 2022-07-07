EM FX: Turmoil in emerging currencies pose big risk to markets
Fawad Razaqzada July 7, 2022 1:30 PM
It is worth watching EM currencies closely here as there is a risk we could see further, sharp, selling, which, in turn, could provide a fresh source of threat to the global financial markets.
While risk assets have been a tad more stable in the last couple of days ahead of US earnings season and CPI next week, we are not out of the woods just yet. So, don’t let the apparent calmness deceive you. Not much has changed fundamentally to suggest the worst is behind us just yet.
The global economy could weaken much more than it is priced in right now. A global recession is looming large, with Europe looking particularly weak. But the situation for some emerging markets is even bleaker. Just take a look at their inflation figures:
|
Country
|
CPI annual inflation
|
SOUTH KOREA
|
5.4%
|
SINGAPORE
|
5.6%
|
SOUTH AFRICA
|
6.5%
|
INDIA
|
7.0%
|
THAILAND
|
7.1%
|
MEXICO
|
7.7%
|
BRAZIL
|
11.7%
|
POLAND
|
13.9%
|
RUSSIA
|
17.1%
|
ARGENTINA
|
60.7%
|
TURKEY
|
73.5%
Obviously, the official data might be understating inflation in some of these nations. The actual situation might be a lot worse.
More to the point, the US dollar’s ongoing strength is making the situation even worse in these nations. As EM currencies continue to weaken, costs of import only go up, further weighing on demand.
To prevent their currencies from weakening, central banks in these countries are forced to either introduce capital controls and/or hike interest rates more aggressively than would otherwise be the case. Obviously, I am not talking about the Erdogan-controlled CBRT here, given that it has been doing the opposite! Tighter monetary conditions make it more difficult to emerge from this vicious spiral.
When you consider the fact that the Fed is aggressively tightening, expect a summer of turmoil in EM space. There’s also the risk that inflation in developed economies might prove to be more persistent – something the Fed highlighted the risk of at their last monetary policy sitting, judging from the minutes of that meeting released on Wednesday.
More central banks will be tightening their belts further with the RBNZ and BOC both set for sharp hikes in the week ahead. This will further deliver unwelcome weakness for EM currencies.
So, while things are calm on the surface, it is worth watching EM currencies closely here as there is a risk we could see further, sharp, selling, which, in turn, could provide a fresh source of threat to the global financial markets.
Let’s take a look at some of the most eye-catching moves, featuring PLN, MXN, THB and TRY:
The USD/PLN has just broken to a new high for the year – there’s no stopping this pair now, by the looks of it:
The USD/MXN is attempting a breakout above 20.50, which will also see rates take out the bearish trend line that has been in place since last year.
The USD/THB has risen so sharply that it has even broken out of its rising channel. Dip-buying is likely to continue after shallow pullbacks.
Finally, the USD/TRY looks like it will challenge last year’s high:
Disclaimer: The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.
Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex and commodity futures, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to Forex.com or GAIN Capital refer to GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.