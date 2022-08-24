Index in focus: Nasdaq 100 summer recovery at risk
Matt Weller, CFA, CMT August 24, 2022 3:48 PM
Our traders are expecting a bounce in the index on balance - Will they be correct in their bias?
US indices are trading fairly quietly for the second straight day as traders soak up the end of the summer and avoid getting too committed ahead of Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s keynote address at the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium on Friday (see our full preview of the highly-anticipated event here).
The pause gives us an opportunity to establish the key levels to watch on one of our most-widely traded indices, the Nasdaq 100 (US Tech 100). As the chart below shows, the index rallied nearly 25% off the June lows to last week’s peak, but sellers have aggressively pushed prices down in recent days, leaving the Nasdaq 100 testing a key previous support/resistance zone around 12,900. This area put a floor under prices in March and April, and once the index broke below it, it acted as resistance in early June; coincidentally, the 50-day EMA also sits in the upper 12,000s, strengthening the importance of that area for technical traders:
Source: StoneX, TradingView
Interestingly, our traders have flipped back to a bullish position in the index following last week’s selloff. According to our internal data, roughly two-thirds of the outstanding volume on the StoneX Retail platforms (FOREX.com and City Index) was on the short side throughout last week; this week, that’s flipped to about 60% net long, suggesting that our traders are expecting a bounce in the index on balance.
Will they be correct in their (slight) bias? Time will tell, but given the weakness in other risk assets and our expectation of a relatively hawkish speech from Chairman Powell on Friday, we wouldn’t be surprised to see a break lower heading into September. In that scenario, the next level of support to watch would be around 12,200.
Meanwhile, a confirmed bounce from this key level could take the index back toward the summer highs and the 661.8% Fibonacci retracement of the March-June fall at 13,700 in September.
How to trade with FOREX.com
Follow these easy steps to start trading with FOREX.com today:
- Open a Forex.com account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
- Search for the pair you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
- Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
- Place the trade.
Disclaimer: The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.
Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex and commodity futures, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to Forex.com or GAIN Capital refer to GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.