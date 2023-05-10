Japanese yen analysis: USD/JPY testing key support at 134.00
Matt Weller, CFA, CMT May 10, 2023 5:43 PM
Despite today’s weakness in the greenback, USD/JPY is still holding above a short-term bullish trend line, as well as its 50- and 200-day EMAs in the 134.00 area
Japanese yen and USD/JPY takeaways
- The US dollar is among the day’s weakest major currencies after the cooler-than-expected US CPI report this morning.
- USD/JPY is still holding above confluent support in the 134.00 zone, keeping a near-term bullish bias intact.
- A break below that area could lead to a deeper pullback toward previous support near 132.00 or even 130.00.
USD/JPY fundamental analysis
This morning’s US CPI report, which came in a tick below expectations on the headline reading (4.9% y/y vs. 5.0% eyed) and in-line with expectations on the core reading (5.5% y/y), has led to a surprising amount of selling pressure in the US dollar today.
As is often the case with US economic data, expectations for the CPI report’s impact on Federal Reserve policy is the “transmission mechanism” to market prices.
In other words, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell left the door open to another interest rate increase if warranted by economic data in last week’s Fed meeting, but the bar was always going to be high given the concerns about the past rate hikes and the fragility of the banking system. Today’s cooler-than-expected inflation report essentially dashed those hopes, and traders are now pricing in just a 1-in-10 chance of a rate hike from the Fed in June, down from ~20% pre-CPI:
Source: CME FedWatch
Of course, interest rate differentials and monetary policy divergences are especially stark in yen crosses, given the Bank of Japan’s perpetually dovish policy. Even under new Governor Ueda, the central bank appears likely to leave interest rates near the zero lower bound for the foreseeable future, with quantitative easing continuing apace.
Japanese yen technical analysis– USD/JPY Daily Chart
Source: StoneX, TradingView
Looking at USD/JPY, the pair is still holding above a short-term bullish trend line, as well as its 50- and 200-day EMAs in the 134.00 area despite today’s weakness in the greenback.
As long as that support confluence holds, the path of least resistance for USD/JPY continues be to the topside, with room for a potential rally back to previous resistance in the 138.00 area if bulls can get into gear heading into next week.
Meanwhile, a break below support in the 134.00 area would open the door for a deeper pullback toward previous support near 132.00 or even the March lows around 130.00 in time.
-- Written by Matt Weller, Global Head of Research
Disclaimer: The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.
Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.