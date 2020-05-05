Light at the end of the tunnel
Fiona Cincotta May 5, 2020 10:12 AM
Even though the coronavirus is still in full flow in Europe some of its weight is beginning to lift off the markets as the light at the end of the tunnel is getting closer.
Even though the coronavirus is still in full flow in Europe some of its weight is beginning to lift off the markets as the light at the end of the tunnel is getting closer. Details of how the UK may go about reopening businesses and shops have already been leaked over the weekend and more details are likely to be thrashed out when Boris Johnson and opposition leader Sir Keir Starmer meet this week to discuss how to end the lockdown.
The FTSE rallied nearly 1.5% on opening, echoing similar moves on other European bourses. Some of the bounces in London, such as Glencore’s 5.8% jump and Anglo American’s 4.6% rally had to do with a temporary easing of concerns over US-China relations. The threat of new trade tariffs and a frosting up of Sino-US relations hit the mining sector particularly badly earlier this week because of China’s role as the world’s largest metals buyer.
Rising trade tensions also channelled some of the investment flows back into gold, one of the safe havens of choice for the moment. With all of the central banks’ easing and financing programmes, currencies are bound to weaken over the coming months, leaving gold as one of the most stable currencies out there at present.
Russian COVID numbers jump over the last three days
The number of new cases in Russia has risen by 10,000 for each of the last three days, nudging the country up the list of European countries with the most infections. The country is already in a lockdown and has closed its borders but a prolonged and heavy coronavirus exposure could affect some of its exports such as specialty metals supplied to car manufacturers and specialty tool makers.
Disclaimer: The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.
Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex and commodity futures, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to Forex.com or GAIN Capital refer to GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.