Market Brief Markets Fall Out of Bed on a Monday
Matt Weller, CFA, CMT August 12, 2019 5:06 PM
See a summary of the top market themes and trends from today's US trading session!
- FX:The GBP was the strongest major currency today – see our take on GBP/USD and EUR/GBP – while the risk-sensitive AUD was the weakest.
- After an unexpected win for the opposition party this weekend, the Argentine peso dumped 25% against the US dollar at one point (currently -15% on the day).
- Commodities: Gold tacked on 1%, supported by global geopolitical tensions. Oil prices finished flat on the day.
- US indices dropped by more than 1% across the board, driven by risk aversion as the clash between protestors and military in Hong Kong continued to escalate and Argentine markets collapsed.
- All eleven major sectors closed lower on the day, with REITs (XLRE) falling the least and Financials (XLF) falling the most as the yield curve continued to flatten.
- See the key economic data and market trends we’ll be watching in the coming week!
- Stocks on the Move:
- Three key Chinese companies report earnings this week.
- Roku (ROKU) tacked on 7% following an analyst upgrade.
Disclaimer: The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.
Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex and commodity futures, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to Forex.com or GAIN Capital refer to GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.