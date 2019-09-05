Market Brief: Trade Optimism Sets The Tone
Matt Simpson September 5, 2019 7:36 AM
A summary of news and snapshot of moves from today’s Asia session.
- News that US ad China are set to resume trade talks in Washington next month extended yesterday’s relief rally.
- Commodity currencies (AUD, NZD and CAD) were quick to react and are today’s strongest majors. AUD/USD rebounded to its highest level since 1st August although has stalled beneath 0.6832 resistance – a pivotal level traders should be keeping an eye on.
- The positive sentiment also saw PBOC weaken their FIX ad allow USD/CNH to fall to an 8-day low. USD/JPY hit resistance at 106.78, GBP/USD remains within its bearish channel but could be headed for a break higher. WTI trades in a tight range around $56. Gold and silver remain stubbornly high, despite the weaker USD pricing, although both trade slightly lower for the session.
- Equity markets were broadly higher on trade optimism today, adding to yesterday’s relief rally fuelled by improved Chinese data and Hong Kong’s withdrawal of the extradition treaty.
- The rebound was led by Japan and China, with the Topix and CSI gaining 1.84% and 1.62% respectively. The exception to the rally was the Hang Seng Index (HSI) which trades -0.13% lower. Index futures are also pointing higher, with the S&P500 E-mini breaking to a 1-month high.
- The Hang Seng, which rallied over 3.7% yesterday when Hong Kong’s PM officially withdrew the extradition treaty, failed to extend gains today. Whilst the withdrawal was a step in the right direction, protestors still want their four remaining demands met. Three of which include the PM stepping down, HK having control over the selection of a new leader and the end to police brutality
Up Next:
- UK's PM Boris Johnson is set to 'speak to the public' around 3pm GMT today, and is expected to say he wants an election and that the "surrender bill" would effectively overturn the largest democratic bill in UK's history.
- ISM non-manufacturing (services) is expected to rise to 54 from 53.7 prior, although the weak print from ISM manufacturing could have traders on edge for a soft print from services today. Whilst it remains expansive at 53.7, it has nose-dived since peaking at 60.8 in 2018. Keep USD crosses and US indices on your radar around this release.
- ISM aside, it’s mostly 2nd tier data, so it could be trade which remains at the forefront for traders. This places commodities, commodity FX and JPY pairs on trader’s radars.
Disclaimer: The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.
Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex and commodity futures, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to Forex.com or GAIN Capital refer to GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.