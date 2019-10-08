Market Brief Traders Ratchet Down Expectations for USChina Trade Talks
Matt Weller, CFA, CMT October 8, 2019 5:15 PM
See a summary of the top market themes and trends from today's US trading session!
- Traders are downbeat heading into this week’s US-China trade talks in Washington DC after last night’s announcement that the Trump Administration would be blacklisting eight Chinese technology giants, today’s rumors that US government pensions would curtail investments in Chinese stocks, and the announcement of visa bans on Chinese officials from the Xinjiang province. At a minimum, traders will be looking for another delay to the next round of tariff escalation to declare the talks a success.
- FX: The British pound was the weakest major currency as Boris Johnson’s Brexit proposal looks increasingly unlikely to garner approval from the European Union. Speaking of Europe, the euro was the second-weakest major currency today, with a German official stating there is no need for a fiscal stimulus package. There was a three-way tie for the strongest major currency between the New Zealand dollar, Swiss franc, and Japanese yen.
- US data: PPI (Sept) printed at -0.3% m/m, well below the +0.1% reading expected. Core PPI also missed at -0.3% m/m vs. +0.2% eyed. A weak CPI report later this week could help cement the case for an interest rate cut from the Federal Reserve at the end of the month.
- Commodities: Gold edged higher on the day while oil ticked lower after the EIA cuts its forecast for 2020 world oil demand.
- US indices closed more than -1% lower across the board on US-China concerns.
- All eleven sectors fell on the day, led lower by Financials (XLF). REITs (XLRE) fell the least on the day.
- Stocks on the move:
- Domino’s Pizza (DPZ) gained 5% after the company announced a $1B buyback program, despite cutting its outlook for the next three years.
- Chinese company stocks like Alibaba (BABA, -4%), JD.com (JD, -4%) and Baidu (BIDU, -2%) all slide on reports that the White House was considering limits on Chinese stock holdings in government pension funds.
- Big US banks like Bank of America (BAC, -2%) and JP Morgan Chase (JPM, -2%) slid amidst a drop in Treasury yields.
Disclaimer: The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.
Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex and commodity futures, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to Forex.com or GAIN Capital refer to GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.