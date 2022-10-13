Markets reverse CPI-linked drop
Fawad Razaqzada October 13, 2022 4:40 PM
It has ‘squeeze’ written all over it…
It has ‘squeeze’ written all over it…
In the aftermath of the hotter US CPI report, we saw risk assets tumble as the dollar and bonds jumped. Much – or in some cases, all – of those moves have since been undone due to profit-taking, while banks and energy stocks rose thanks to even higher yields and rebounding crude oil prices. In FX, the dollar gave back its entire CPI-related gains against the likes of the pound and euro but held firmer against the likes of the yen, yuan and franc, albeit well off its earlier highs.
What a turnaround!
Despite the rebound in the second half of the day, it is difficult to make a strong bear case for the greenback or a strong bull case for stocks.
Indeed, following the stronger CPI report, the case has been sealed for a fourth 75-basis point hike in September, although there are now talks that the Fed could even hike by 100 bps. This should keep the US dollar supported on the dips against currencies where the central bank is either hiking less aggressively or is not. Stocks and gold might continue to struggle until something changes fundamentally.
It is just that it has been a one-sided trade for so long, and a squeeze was inevitable.
So, let’s see how much of a squeeze we will get now. But I reckon it is just that – a short squeeze in the case of the indices.
The Nasdaq has now entered a potential resistance zone here, but let’s see if the sellers will step in or the bulls will continue their charge.
How to trade with FOREX.com
Follow these easy steps to start trading with FOREX.com today:
- Open a Forex.com account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
- Search for the pair you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
- Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
- Place the trade.
Disclaimer: The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.
Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.