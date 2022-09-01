Nasdaq slumps as tech sector faces more pain
Fawad Razaqzada September 1, 2022 6:23 PM
“Risk off” was written all over the markets today
The first day of September has been spectacular for traders thriving on volatility, although one to forget for investors. We saw further falls in stocks; more gains for the dollar and pain for everything else – led by the commodity dollars. We also saw the USD/JPY hit 140.00 and GBP/USD plunged to 1.15 handle. Gold fell below $1700 and WTI slumped below $87 a barrel. “Risk off” was written all over the markets today. Will the nonfarm payrolls report help to halt the dollar and yields rally or will investors press ahead? Following the hawkish speech by the Fed’s Powell on Friday, traders have driven expectations for another 75bps interest rate increase from the Fed above 70%. Another strong jobs report could cement those expectations further.
Apart from concerns about inflation and growth-chocking interest rate hikes, concerns over the health of the Chinese economy have also played a big part in the moves we have seen in recent days. The latest sign of weakness at the world’s second largest economy was evidenced by the manufacturing PMI data showing an unexpected contraction in August as the nation’s zero-COVID policy and energy issues hit the sector. In addition, parts of China’s largest tech hub, Shenzhen, had several areas placed under lockdown. Finally, the US has ordered Nvidia and AMD to halt sending AI chips to China (and Russia), which has made the situation worse. My colleague Joe Perry has written more on China HERE. With China being one of the major export destinations for New Zealand and Australia, there’s little wonder why the AUD and NZD have been among the weakest of the major currencies today.
Likewise, China is a big market for German manufacturers and US technology companies, which explains why the DAX and Nasdaq have struggled to find much love. The US tech-heavy index looks poised to fall further as bets over more aggressive rate hikes and hawkish central bank commentary keep bond yields underpinned, and low-yielding assets undermined.
Additionally, the Nasdaq faces technical selling pressure given that it has failed to hold support around 12200, an area which could now turn into strong resistance and lead to more losses.
How to trade with FOREX.com
Follow these easy steps to start trading with FOREX.com today:
- Open a Forex.com account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
- Search for the pair you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
- Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
- Place the trade.
Disclaimer: The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.
Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex and commodity futures, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to Forex.com or GAIN Capital refer to GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.