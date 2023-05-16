Nikkei 225 analysis: Nikkei hits 30k following strong GDP data
Matt Simpson May 17, 2023 2:51 AM
A surprisingly strong GDP report for Japan saw the Nikkei 225, rise to its highest level in 20-months and tap 30k.
- Japan’s GDP rose 1.6% y/y in Q1, beating estimates of 0.7% and up from -0.1% prior
- Quarterly GDP was also a beat at 0.4% q/q (0.1% forecast, 0.1% prior)
- The GDP deflator (price of goods within GDP) rose to a near 8year high
- The Nikkei rose to 30k after the release
- Foreign investment in Japan’s stock market has increased in recent weeks to support the rally
- Net-long exposure to Nikkei futures are also increasingly bullish, without being at a sentiment extreme
Whilst Japan’s 1.6% y/y growth will not set global growth figures alight, it did come in more than twice economists’ forecasts of 0.7% and could potentially help raise it above the BOJ’s fiscal 2023 forecast. Growth also expanded for the first quarter in three, capital expenditure expanded unexpectedly and private consumption also bear estimates.
However, it is worth noting that the GDP deflator – which measures the prices of goods within GDP – rose to its highest level since late 2015 of 2% y/y. Whist the BOJ will take note of this development, they’re unlikely to take any action any time soon, as demonstrated in the lacklustre response of the yen. BOJ governor Ueda recently said the central bank could remove YCC (yields curve control) and shrink its balance sheet, but only if their price target is reached in a ‘sustainable, stable manner’ (there’s no urgency). Still, tomorrow’s trade data will be in focus to see if exports can maintain GDP’s momentum in Q2 and Friday’s inflation data will be closely watched (Tokyo’s CPI suggests could also come in higher).
Foreign investors and large speculators pike into the Nikkei:
Whilst the yen lacked a response, the local share market had an answer. Japan’s Nikkei 25 embraced the positive data set and rose to a 20-month high of 20k. It has a fair way to go to retest its all-time high just shy of 40k, but a retest of the 2921 high seems achievable given the strength of the trend on the monthly chart and that it is now just ~800 beneath it.
Furthermore, we note that foreign investment in Japan’s share market has increased over the past six weeks, which coincides with the breakout from consolidation of the Nikkei. Net-long exposure to Nikkei futures (in yen terms) also increasing, with rising gross longs and diminishing gross shorts without an immediate threat of a sentiment extreme. Given the strength of the trend on the monthly chart overall, a break above 30,800 appears to be more likely than not.
Nikkei 1-hour chart:
Whilst the Nikkei has broken above 30k at the time of writing, such milestone levels rarely break upon their first attempt. And that makes us a little hesitant to chase this one higher over the near term. Furthermore, RSI (2) is overbought, the daily (RSI) 14 is also overbought, and prices are meandering around the weekly R2 pivot point.
Hopefully we can get a pullback from current levels and hold above the 29,900 – 29,915 area which has seen heavy trading activity (and presumably bullish). The next upside target is the monthly R2 near 30,200, whilst a break beneath the 29,790 assumes a correction has begun.
-- Written by Matt Simpson
Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge
Disclaimer: The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.
Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.