NZD/USD, AUD/NZD outlook: NZD pairs track headline inflation lower
Matt Simpson April 20, 2023 1:30 AM
New Zealander’s can breathe a sigh of relief that their rate of inflation is finally slowing, with both annual and quarterly CPI coming in much less than expected.
New Zealand’s inflation figures for Q1 2023
- CPI rose 6.7% y/y, below 7.1% forecast and 7.2% prior
- Quarterly inflation rose at its slowest pace in 8-quarters by 1.2% q/q
- Non-tradables (domestic services) increased by 6.8% y/y and 1.7% m/m
At first glance, the headline inflation figures for New Zealand are very promising indeed. Inflation seemingly peaked at 7.3% y/y in the June quarter, softened slightly to 7.2% in the December quarter and has now slowed to a rate below both market and the RBNZ’s forecast of 7.1% to 6.7% y/y. CPI also slowed to 1.2% q/q (its lowest rate in eight months). Given Q4 figures were only slightly beneath the peak and did not capture the impact of cyclones, there were some concerns that inflation could remain sticky above 7%, so traders were quick to short NZD across the board when it came in below expectations.
However, a fly in the ointment is that non-tradable inflation continues to rip higher. Non-tradable inflation looks at domestic price pressures which is mostly services or goods not impacted by foreign competition or market pricing. The RBNZ are keeping a close eye on domestic price pressures, and with non-tradable CPI ripping higher it suggests domestic demand remains hot, and likely helped by a large spike in net immigration. Therefore, despite a decent move lower on headline CPI figures, the rise of non-tradable inflation likely removes the argument for a pause, so perhaps the RBNZ will opt to hike by 25bp instead of 50bp at their May 24th meeting.
AUD/NZD daily chart:
Concerns that the RBNZ will tip New Zealand into a recession have weighed on the Kiwi dollar recently, but soft headline inflation figures have helped push the cross higher from a support zone. Whilst there’s still a case for a hike from the RBNZ, they may be near their terminal rate whilst the Aussie is supported by bets that Australia will avoid a recession. From here we see the potential for AUD/NZD to extend its trend towards the 1.1000 handle, or the monthly R2 pivot 1.0970.
NZD/USD daily chart:
The Fed continue to make hawkish comments ahead of the blackout period which begins on Saturday (where they do not comment on monetary policy ahead of the Fed’s next meeting). This provides a bearish opportunity for NZD/USD, although to increase the reward to risk potential we would like to see prices retrace higher towards the 0.6200 handle and seek evidence of a swing high on a lower timeframe. Bears could then target the 0.6140 low, a break of which beings the YTD low int focus.
-- Written by Matt Simpson
Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge
Disclaimer: The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.
Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex and commodity futures, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to Forex.com or GAIN Capital refer to GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.