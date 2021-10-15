NZDUSD outperforms ahead of Q3 inflation data
Tony Sycamore October 15, 2021 7:04 AM
Posing the most serious threat to global growth into year-end an acceleration in inflation.
While most have been willing to look at higher inflation as a phenomenon of the reopening and supply and labour bottlenecks, a sharp rise in energy prices is kicking inflation higher again and prompting second thoughts.
The pain of the energy crises and rising prices is being felt most acutely in Europe. However, prices have also increased in the US and Asia as higher oil and gas prices are passed onto the consumer.
Evidence of the concern this is causing central banks in Asia, the surprise tightening of monetary policy by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) yesterday. On Monday next week, attention turns to New Zealand for the release of Q3 inflation data.
Apart from the global inflation drivers mentioned above, inflation in NZ is being fuelled by a strong labour market and rising wage inflation which indicates the risks for Monday's inflation data is to the upside.
For the record, the market is looking for prices to rise by 1.4% q/q, pushing the annual rate above 4% for the first time in a decade. All but guaranteeing the RBNZ will hike rates again in November and the reason why a 25bp hike is 95% priced.
Turning now to the currency. The NZDUSD outperformed overnight, closing 1% higher near .7037. After testing and rebounding from ahead of the bottom of the range .6850/00, the bias is for the NZDUSD to test the solid medium-term resistance coming from the 200-day ma and trend channel resistance near .7100.
Should the NZDUSD break and close above .7100, it would indicate that the correction from the February .7465 high is complete, and the uptrend has resumed towards .7500c.
Source Tradingview. The figures stated areas of October 15th, 2021. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation
How to trade with FOREX.com
Follow these easy steps to start trading with FOREX.com today:
- Open a Forex.com account, or log in if you’re already a customer.
- Search for the pair you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
- Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
- Place the trade.
Disclaimer: The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.
Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex and commodity futures, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to Forex.com or GAIN Capital refer to GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.