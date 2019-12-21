OIL MARKET WEEK AHEAD: Let it snow, let it snow, let it snow!
Matt Weller, CFA, CMT December 21, 2019 3:58 PM
With very few economic indicators due to be published in the next two weeks, some of the key trade prompts could come from the oil producers themselves...
There will be a sprinkling of mainly US and Canadian economic indicators over the next week but activity will die down in the UK, Europe and most of Asia where the festive hangover will not clear until the second week of January.
With very few economic indicators due to be published in the next two weeks, some of the key trade prompts could come from the oil producers themselves. Shell is the first of the oil majors to warn that full-year results could bring lower annual sales with the key themes being trade tensions between the United States and China, relatively limp global growth and rising output in the US. Chevron will open the reporting season at the end of January and most other oil majors will publish their results in early February
Investment themes for January:
- US-China trade negotiations: Although phase one of the trade deal has been completed, most of the punitive tariffs are still in place and are either slowing down or re-routing Chinese imports. The deal is due to be finalized in January, barring yet another setback.
- A shorter trading month in China because of Chinese New Year on 25 Jan - expect increased Chinese stockpiling ahead of week-long holiday.
- At current Brent crude prices, the fiscal deficits in several OPEC nations are widening which will not incentivise some of the smaller members to stick to production cuts.
- Following on Shell’s trading update, look for producers warning of sales declines in the coming quarter sales.
- China and US economies are expected to slow down slightly in 2020 although this will be balanced out by growth in emerging economies in South America, the Middle East and Asia.
- Twenty-two new electric cars are due to be launched in 2020, most of them in the first half of the year.
- New regulation on marine fuels starting in January will affect refinery runs
- Chevron kicks off reporting season on the 31st of January
A small increase in global growth could help demand
Now that OPEC and Russia have committed to deeper cuts for the next six months, the major driver for oil prices is more likely to come from the demand side rather than the supply side. According to the IMF, global growth is expected to pick up in 2020 to 3.4%, up from 3.0% in 2019 mainly driven by emerging markets in Latin America, the Middle East and developing European countries. At the same time, both China and the US, the two largest oil consumers, are expected to go through a slowdown. The market could remain close to a delicate balance next year because the picture for China is more complicated thanks to the ramp up of several new mega state-owned and private refineries in Zhejiang and elsewhere which will create additional demand beyond the demand related to GDP and industrial growth. China is still breaking records for crude oil imports even though its economic growth is slowing, and the country has imported 11.18m bbl/day in November.
|
What
|
When
|
Why is it important
|
Monday 23 Dec
|
US New home sales, November
|
An insight into the strength of the US housing market
|
Tuesday 24 Dec
|
US Redbook index, December
|
US sales growth
|
Tuesday 24 Dec
|
US markets close at 13.00
|
Tuesday 24 Dec
|
API weekly crude oil stocks
|
Last at 4.7m
|
Wednesday 25 Dec
|
Markets closed
|
Thursday 26 Dec
|
UK, European markets closed
|
Thursday 26 Dec
|
ICE crude oil trading reopens
|
Thursday 26 Dec
|
US initial jobless claims
|
A stronger job market correlates to higher oil consumption
|
Friday 27 Dec
|
China industrial profit Nov
|
Last down 9.9% YoY
|
Friday 27 Dec
|
EIA crude oil stocks
|
Last -1.085m
|
Friday 27 Dec
|
Baker Hughes US oil rig count
|
Saturday 28 Dec
|
CFTC Commitment of traders report
|
Money managers position changes
Disclaimer: The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.
Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex and commodity futures, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to Forex.com or GAIN Capital refer to GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.