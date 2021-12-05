RBA preview and what comes next for the ASX200?
Tony Sycamore December 6, 2021 3:57 AM
At its last scheduled monetary policy meeting for 2021, the RBA tomorrow will likely keep interest rates on hold at 0.1% and reiterate that interest rates are unlikely to rise until inflation is sustainably back within its target band.
As such, most interest will be in the Board's commentary around the stronger than expected Q3 GDP print and discussions around potential disruption to the outlook from the Omicron variant and high inflation.
While the Australian interest rate market remains priced for rates “lift-off” by mid-2022 and has almost three rate hikes priced before the end of 2022, tomorrow's RBA meeting isn’t likely to provide much gratification for overly eager bond traders.
Turning now to the ASX200, a hawkish Fed pivot, high inflation, and the latest Covid-19 variant, Omicron, have created an unstable mix of growth and policy tightening concerns for Australian equity investors. In response, the ASX200 closed lower last week, for a fourth straight week.
For traders that have come to expect the ever-reliable Christmas rally, more information around Omicron's transmission rates, the efficacy rate of existing vaccines, and the virus's severity are first needed before the rally can take hold.
Presuming research confirms early reports that Omicron is more transmissible but results in milder cases, the ASX200 will likely springboard higher from the 200-day moving average at 7230, where it is attempting to base and retest the August 7632 high.
Until then, the market remains susceptible to headlines. A retest of the September 7145 low is possible with scope towards wave equality and psychological support at 7000 before the correction is complete.
Source Tradingview. The figures stated areas of December 6th, 2021. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation
- Open a Forex.com account, or log in if you’re already a customer.
- Search for the pair you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
- Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
- Place the trade.
Disclaimer: The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.
Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex and commodity futures, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to Forex.com or GAIN Capital refer to GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.