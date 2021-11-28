Remember, the VIX doesn’t stay high for long
Matt Simpson November 29, 2021 3:55 AM
On Friday the VIX rallied doubled during a risk-off session. Can we expect further carnage this week?
The VIX (or volatility index) is a global benchmark for portfolio risk, despite being centred around the S&P 500 index. A rising VIX usually means that investors are wary of the future and the premiums to hedge are also higher, so the stock market shares an inverse correlation with it. However, when it rises at a particularly fast rate the bearish volatility for equity markets also increase. On Friday the VIX rose 10.04 points (or 54%) which was its fourth biggest daily rally since inception in 1991.
However, if you look at the daily chart three things stand out. At 28.61 it is around levels seen at the May and September tops, and that its DPO (detrended price oscillator) is also at a historical resistance level. Furthermore, the VIX doesn’t stay elevated for long with several 1-day tops on the chart with others generally being around 2-3 days before it moves lower.
Forward returns for the 30 most bullish days on the VIX are negative, on average
The chart below shows forward returns using its 30-most bullish days. We listed the 30 most bullish days, measured returns the following 1, 2, 3, 5, 10 and 20 days, then plotted the average of those returns. For comparison it also shows T+0 which represents Friday’s gain of the VIX.
It clearly shows that average (and median) returns are negative across all timeframes. This should not be a surprise for the 10 and 20 days measured because we already know that the VIX spends more of its time at low levels. But it is interesting to see T1 – T5 (the following trading day and week) printing negative returns overall. In fact, it closed lower 66% of the time on T+1, 73% on the time on T+2, 67% on T+3 and 63% on T+5 (a week later). And if the VIX closes lower on average it means the S&P 500 closes higher on average.
S&P 500 pares Friday’s losses during Asian tradeThe S&P E-mini futures contracts have retraced around half of Friday’s losses overnight during thin trade. It held above its 50-day eMA although has found resistance below 4650 where the 20-dy eMA, monthly pivot and Wednesday’s low reside. We therefore expect the resistance zone around 4750 to be pivotal today. Clearly there will be covid headline risk but that can work both ways. Should more reports of Omicron symptoms being mild surface it could help support prices. Conversely, we could just as easily see the index roll over once more should case get out of quarantine and into communities across the globe, which could prompt some governments to throw the dreaded ‘lockdown’ word around.
How to trade with FOREX.com
Follow these easy steps to start trading with FOREX.com today:
- Open a Forex.com account, or log in if you’re already a customer.
- Search for the pair you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
- Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
- Place the trade.
Disclaimer: The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.
Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex and commodity futures, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to Forex.com or GAIN Capital refer to GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.